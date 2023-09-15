Bitcoin open interest outperformed crypto markets amid BTC Spot ETF hype

Share:

A Bitfinex report indicates that Bitcoin open interest outperformed the crypto market in August.

The report attributes the surge to increasing institutional interest and wash trading on some exchanges.

The industry had begun to experience capital outflows by early August, with up to $55 billion drained across the month.

Capital outflow causing liquidity shortage and shrinking volatility leaves Bitcoin price susceptible to event-based influences.

Bitcoin (BTC) open interest outperformed the entire cryptocurrency market in August, amid hype relating to Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). The comparison follows a report by Bitfinex, noting that outflows reached $55 billion, with the liquidity crunch giving event-based volatility more influence on prices.

Bitcoin open interest skyrockets amid growing institutional interest

Based on the report, the last time such bearishness was indicated in the market was in November 2022, when Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire imploded.

Aggregate market realized value net position change

The capital outflow plunged the market into a liquidity crunch, as per the report, leaving Bitcoin price susceptible to event-based volatility. This means that isolated events could drive the market, evidenced by the August 17 incident that saw markets crash on speculation that Space X was selling its Bitcoin holdings.

It was also the time when China’s second-most prominent real estate giant, Evergrande, filed for Chapter 15 Bankruptcy protection in New York. At the time, up to $820 million long positions were liquidated across the market.

Another event that drove the market wild was the August 29 victory for Grayscale in its longstanding case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), giving a standing chance in court for its GBTC to ETF request.

Citing an excerpt from the report:

We believe that while volatility metrics continue to be low, the liquidity crunch in the market has allowed isolated events to have a bigger impact on market movements.

Bitcoin price remained bearish for most part of August amid surging open interest and subsequent increases in liquidations. Ethereum price recorded a similar market outlook, causing investors to wonder whether it was the work of manipulators.

As it stands, the trend continues to prevail, with Bitcoin price still moving within a small range; volatility remains low. This has investors exercising excessive caution even as the market craves for impulse.

Liquid supply corresponds to short-term holders who are at the forefront of market movements, actively responding to price fluctuations. In the same way, illiquid supply reserves correspond to the long-term custodians (holders).

The stance of these stakeholders towards Bitcoin is one of unwavering allegiance, with their strategy being to gradually accumulate during times of market downturns and take partial profits or none at all during market tops.

The August 17 crash and August 29 Greyscale victory remain evidence that event-based volatility has returned to crypto. While volatility metrics continue to be low, the liquidity crunch in the market has allowed isolated events to have a bigger impact on market movements.