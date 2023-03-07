Three reasons why Ripple price buckle under pressure and crash 20% soon

- Ripple price slides below a key support level.
- XRP traders see hope for a quick spike to $0.48 going out the window.
- With the RSI still trending lower, more downside will push XRP toward $0.30.
Ripple (XRP) price sees markets gearing up for some massive risk events on the economic calendar. One could even say that bulls have dropped the ball and did not use the quiet window of opportunity last week to stretch that rally toward $0.42 yet again. Instead, more profit-taking happened along the way, making it very difficult to see any upside as US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell takes the stage twice this week and the US jobs report hits the wires on Friday.
Ripple bulls have set up their own funeral this time
Ripple price was not that long ago primed to hit a new high for this year and even notch that $0.48 level on the upside as a clear recovery rally and uptrend got noticed. Markets, however, can quickly change sentiment overnight as bulls have dropped the ball and started to book gains on the incurred rally since January. With that relentless profit-taking, bulls shot themselves in the foot and tanked XRP lower toward $0.37.
XRP could trade even lower as a few big risk events are at hand this week. For starters, this Tuesday and Wednesday, US Fed Chair Powell will take the stage in the regular US Senate hearings and his message could already be enough to trip XRP toward $0.34 should Powell confirm current inflation levels need a longer restrictive policy. The US jobs numbers coming out on Friday could prove to be stronger and more resilient, triggering expectations that the Fed will hike even more, with XRP primed to hit rock bottom at $0.30 on the back of that news.
XRP/USD Daily chart
The Powell speech this Tuesday and Wednesday does not need to be that big of an issue for markets. When Powell confirms that inflation is still coming down and that the current spikes were just one-offs, XRP will jump higher. Add several times the word “disinflation” and XRP will quickly hit $0.42 and break above it with $0.48 as the profit target for the end of next month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can the growth of AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum catalyze recovery in the DeFi token?
AAVE V3 was first deployed on Ethereum on January 27. Since then the DeFi protocol witnessed massive growth, adding nearly 11 new assets within a month of its deployment.
Bitcoin price could easily slide 7%, but will BTC bulls sit by idly?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of consolidation below the long-term consolidation structure. While the bearish outlook has not yet been confirmed, bulls should not rest, knowing that another crash could occur soon.
Top Altcoins Of The Day: DeFi tokens Decentraland, Fantom and Optimism led the bulls on Monday
The best-performing altcoins today once again turned out to be the native tokens of various Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols or chains. Bitcoin price virtually remained unmoved, trading at $22,403.
FTX debtors file a lawsuit against Grayscale demanding $9 billion worth of shares unlocked
Grayscale has become the new target of 2023 as the company has been taking hits from all directions. Not only is it about to begin its war of words with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but it is also taking heat from the biggest collapse of 2022, FTX.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.