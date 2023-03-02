Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Smart Money Matadors

Share:

Bitcoin price trades range bound in the mid-$23,000 zone.

Ethereum price reduces stair-stepping price action near the $1,660 zone.

XRP price is down 3% on the day but maintains support near $0.37.

The cryptocurrency market's current consolidation has investors wondering if it is time to join the bulls or if the sideways price action is a smart money tactic to lure in liquidity.

Bitcoin price consolidates on neutral grounds

Bitcoin price continues to consolidate near the upper bounds of the newly established winter rally. While many investors are hoping for a steeper pullback, the peer-to-peer digital currency's brief pause may be the final stages before the next leg up.

Bitcoin price currently auctions at $23,352. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) confounds the idea that more gains are possible as it continues to hover above the median line. The indicator may suggest that the current price levels are a fair bargain after having rallied by over 50% in six weeks.

Traders can utilize a buy-stop trading method to participate in the next trending phase of the market. A breach above the current weekly high at $24,000 could confirm that the winter rally is set to continue. The next targets lie between $26,500 and the $27,000 liquidity zones. The bullish scenario would result in a 16% increase from Bitcoin's current price.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

Invalidation of the bullish thesis could arise from last week's market low at $22,722. A breach of the barrier could trigger a downswing targeting the $20,000 level, resulting in a 14% decline from BTC's current market value.

Ethereum price shows stair-stepping cues

Ethereum price continues to find resistance near the $1,700 zone; however, support continues to come in at higher price levels. On March 1, the Ethereum price is down nearly 3% on the day and retests a recently breached trendline while hovering above the 8-day and 21-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

Ethereum price currently trades at $1,622. Similar to the BTC's technicals, the Relative Strength Index also hovers above the median line after finding crucial support near the 40 levels during February 12's decline towards the $1,500 region. On February 25, a higher support level was established near $1,587, and the decentralized smart contract token has produced stepping price action ever since.

Considering these factors, a continuation of the winter rally, which has taken ETH 36% higher since January 1, stands a a fair chance of occurring. The next key level for bulls to aim for is the $2,100 liquidity zone, resulting in a 30% increase in market value.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

As the uptrend remains highly elevated, traders must remember to practice healthy risk management. A breach below the previous support zone at $1,587 would alter the market structure of the ascending support levels and give way to a steeper decline, targeting liquidity levels as low as $1,250. The bearish scenario would create the potential for a 24% decline from Ethereum's current price today.

XRP price is on the cusp

XRP price is experiencing a downtick as bears have induced a 3% decline since the New York session's opening bell. Still, the bearish Influence has not been enough to all the market structure as the Ripple price shows higher lows produced this week near the $0.37 zone.

XRP price currently auctions at $0.375. An Elliott wave count surrounding the winter rally has an impulsive wave structure with an invalidation point at Wave 1 at $0.3549. For this reason, unless a lower low is produced, the market structure still has an overall bullish sentiment, with XRP on pace to target the untagged liquidity levels near $0.44.The bullish scenario would result in a 19% increase from Ripple's present price.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

Invalidation of the overall uptrend would occur with a breach of the $0.3549 level; however, early evidence to suggest a downswing was underway would be the loss of this week's low at $0.3708. A break would open the possibility for a correction as low as $0.30, resulting in a 19% decline from XRP's current market value.



