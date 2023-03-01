Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Inflation's relief pump

- Bitcoin price needs to hurdle the $23,940 level to maintain the uptrend’s health
- Ethereum price faces resistance near $1,700
- XRP price is displaying strong bullish technicals on smaller time frames.
The crypto market could be displaying the final stages of consolidation before the next trends begin
Bitcoin price is a day away from the next move
Bitcoin price has traders honing in as price consolidates near the lower $23,000 region. While the BTC price trade sideways, the technical suggests that the peer-to-peer digital currency is in a make-or-break situation.
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $23,185. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) displays a clear bearish divergence pattern on the weekly and three-day time frame. The current decline tests a previous breakout zone on the RSI that catalyzed the short-term swing into the $25,265 high in February.
A pivot candle closing above the previous 3-day candlestick opening price at $23,940 will be needed. Qualify that the $23,000 zone is supportive enough to continue the winter rally. At the time of writing, the technicals are 24 hours from the next 3-day candlestick settle.
If the bulls do not accomplish a hurdle above the $23,940. In that case, traders can expect a decline to challenge liquidity levels near the $21,387 level, resulting in an 8% decline from BTC's current market value. This target zone is extracted from a Fibonacci retracement tool that surrounds the origin point of the winter rally at $16,333 and 2023 year-to-date high at $25,250.
However, if the bulls are successful in their 3-day hurdle above the $23,940 region, traders can expect a continuation of the winter rally. The BTC price could rally as high as $27,000, a 16% increase from today's Bitcoins price.
Ethereum price is under pressure
Ethereum price continues to face resistance near the $1,700 zone. On February 28, the decentralized smart contract token consolidated within the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving average while testing support from above a recently breached trendline.
Etheruem price currently auctions at $1,609. The RSI suggests that the ETH price has significant space to fall as it remains poised near the 58 level. The ETH price could remain bullish enough to continue the winter rally towards $2,100.
This leaves Ethereum's price in a peculiar situation that should warrant healthy risk management amongst investors. A breach of the $1,352 level would suggest that the uptrend has failed. Ethereum price could decline as low as the $1,250 zone if this scenario occurs, resulting in a 24% decline from ETH's current market value.
ETH/USDT 8-Hour Chart
On the contrary, the Ethereum price could pull off a market reversal at any time in the earliest signs to suggest that the uptrend move is underway and would be a break above the previous resistance zone near $1,650. A breach of the level will leave traders justified in opening a long position targeting the $2,100 level. Under this scenario, bulls could keep an invalidation point beneath the Initial Wave 1 swing high at $1,352.
XRP price consolidating in bullish fashion
XRP price is trading at $0.37. Between February 13 and February 16, the XRP price rallied 10%. When reviewing the wave structure, the rally looks impulsive. The RSI also shows a divergence near the first consolidation zone near $0.34 and this week's low at $0.375.
Based on the bullish price action, the digital remittance token could set up a 4:1 trade idea targeting the $0.44 level. The bullish scenario creates the potential for a 20% rise from Ripple's current market value.
Invalidation of the bullish thesis could arise from the previous swing low at $0.364. If the level is breached, traders can expect a decline targeting trading liquidity near the previous consolidation zone near $0.340, resulting in a 9% decline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
