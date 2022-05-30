This bullish setup anticipates massive gains for Cardano price

- Cardano price breaks sharply above the short-term downtrend.
- ADA price rallies at least 40% as buy-the-dip traders return to the scene.
- Expect to see a possible test at a technical cap if positive sentiment persists throughout the week.
Cardano (ADA) price is set to jump 56% by the end of this week in a return of risk sentiment. With a big appetite, traders are buying every risk asset in sight as stock market futures worldwide are rallying higher. With this turnaround after the positive weekly close last week, all harmful elements have been priced in, and markets are at a tipping point to end the downtrend for 2022.
ADA price set to break the downtrend
Cardano price has shot through the short-term red descending trend line this morning as globally, risk appetite has returned. Bulls are feasting themselves on stocks and cryptocurrencies, making both asset classes rally higher. A tipping point has now been reached, and markets have finally factored in all moving parts from the geopolitical turmoil that has had risk assets in a choke hold since the beginning of 2022.
ADA price is thus set to book its best performing week for the year as a pop above the red descending trend line opens room towards $0.687, with both the dollar backing off and bulls buying into the price action. As those two factors are set to continue this week, expect to see a clear break and close above $0.687 and, by doing so, set the scene for a test of the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.750. Although the bullish element looks strong, expect to see some profit-taking and a short fade to the downside by this week as ADA price will have rallied 56%, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) will be nearing the overbought area a bit too quickly.
ADA/USD daily chart
Risk to the downside could come with a bull trap, as the US session has often been the outlier these past few trading weeks, where earlier gains got erased, and indices closed lower. In that case, it could be bears who are pulling price action back below the red descending trend line and squeezing out bulls in the process, paving the way for another drop towards $0.400. That would mean a drop of roughly 20% in a simple technical bull trap and squeeze.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three huge developments that could help Shiba Inu price recover
Shiba Inu price shows that the bulls are back in town, however, a confirmation is still required before a green light can be given. A retest of the immediate barrier will provide SHIB with the required validation and further trigger a minor uptrend.
Can Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price pump back to $30?
LUNA 2.0 price is consolidating below the midpoint of the recently formed trading range after the airdrop from last Saturday. Investors are advised to remain patient and wait for a directional bias to develop before getting into new trading positions.
This bullish setup anticipates massive gains for Cardano price
Cardano (ADA) price is set to jump 56% by the end of this week in a return of risk sentiment. With a big appetite, traders are buying every risk asset in sight as stock market futures worldwide are rallying higher.
Why Ethereum is set to jump back above $2,000 and move higher
Ethereum (ETH) price sees bulls storming out of the gate this morning as investors come back with a vengeance bearing a big bag of money to put to work. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shot up sharply this Monday during the ASIA PAC and European sessions.
Bitcoin: On-chain metrics support multiplying downside threats
Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.