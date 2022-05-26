- ADA price is losing bearish momentum.
- Cardano price Relative Strength Index is reclaiming buyers’ territory.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $0.48.
Cardano price is preparing for a retest of $0.80. Still, jumping in early might be too risky. Traders should wait for confirmation signals.
Cardano price readies a breakout
Cardano price is on intraday traders’ radar as the digital asset could be setting up for a large rally into $0.80. ADA price, like several cryptocurrencies, is hovering around the initial sell-off price that occurred on May 12th. One more wave-up is needed to justify the choppy price action if the technicals are correct.
Cardano price shows bullish confluence on the Relative Strength Index, as the bulls are beginning to gain ground reconquering the levels just below 40. A steep impulsive rally could occur in the near future, leaving traders with an option to join the momentum or sit on the sidelines hoping for one final plummet after the initial surge occurs.
ADA/USDT 1-Day Chart
Invalidation of the current uptrend scenario is a breach at $0.40. If the bears can conquer this level, then the $0.20 level could be back on the table, resulting in a 60% decrease from the current Cardano price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Here’s the list of crypto exchanges that will support Terra’s LUNA hard fork
Cryptocurrency exchanges are on board Terra’s LUNA hard fork and Do Kwon’s plan for the Terraform Labs token’s rebirth. Do Kwon has garnered support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges for the new Terra chain.
Breaking: Ethereum breaks below $1,900 as selling pressure accelerates
Ethereum dipped below the $1,900 support level over the past few hours. A decisive close below such a vital demand zone will put ETH at risk of a 38% correction toward $1,200.
A big price move is coming for Binance Coin; here’s what to look out for
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Binance Coin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BNB could be heading next.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos Ready - set - RALLY!
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are stabilising after the cryptocurrency space got slaughtered last week and two weeks ago.
Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.