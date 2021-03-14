THETA Price Analysis: THETA gears up for another rally as $10 beckons

- THETA has just broken above an ascending channel’s middle boundary resistance, restarting the uptrend.
- The uptrend is supported by improving technical levels based on the MACD.
- Resistance at $8 may either stop or delay the upswing and perhaps lead to an increase in selling orders.
THETA has been persistent in the push for new record highs, despite the massive upswing since the beginning of the year. A recently achieved all-time high of $8 marked a temporary halt to the uptrend. A correction came into the picture with THETA testing support at $6.2. At the time of writing, THETA trades at $7.55 after overcoming the technical pattern’s resistance.
THETA’s technical breakout eyes upswing to $10
The price is trading within the confines of an ascending parallel channel. Following the support at $6.2, THETA bulls have been focused on stepping above the hurdle at $8. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency is trading above the channel’s middle boundary resistance. On the upside, eyes are glued on the hurdle at $8, which, if broken, will pave the way for gains past $10.
THETA 4-hour chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) had flipped bearish but is currently giving out a bullish impulse. The MACD line (blue) is likely to cross above the signal line, further cementing the bulls’ presence in the market.
The same 4-hour chart reveals that the SuperTrend indicator is still positive. In other words, the THETA’s rally is intact, and new all-time highs are possible in the coming sessions. The SuperTrend indicator identifies an asset’s general trend and suggests when to take a long or short position.
THETA/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
It is worth mentioning that THETA will fail to carry on with the uptrend to $8 and $10, respectively, if the ascending parallel channel’s midline support shatters. The MACD also has to confirm the bullish outlook to reinforce the uptrend. Note that if the indicator resumes the previous downward movement, we can expect THETA to fall appreciably.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs
Litecoin has been trading in an uptrend for the past two weeks and has finally broken out of a key pattern on the 4-hour chart. LTC bulls face weak resistance ahead of a new 2021-high above $250.
ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics
Enjin Coin seems to have ignored the numerous calls for a local top. The token has sprung above ascending trendline support and is nurturing another uptrend to new record highs. At the time of writing, ENJ is doddering at $2.12 after accruing over 18% in gains on the day.
Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing
Zcash is looking forward to a revolutionary integration with THORChain to see its users access more privacy features. The network has over the years grown to become one of the go-to cryptocurrency projects when seeking anonymity.
A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally
VeChain price shows an overwhelming bullish momentum that pushed it by more than 100% in under two weeks. Now, VET could surge another 13% if a critical level is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.