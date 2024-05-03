Pantera aims to introduce crypto to the masses with investment in TON blockchain.

The TON blockchain has received significant recognition among crypto investors following recent partnerships and integrations.

TON could see a rally following Pantera's recent investment.

Ton (TON) blockchain could see more growth in the coming months after investment firm Pantera Capital announced a recent investment in the Layer-one blockchain, as disclosed in a blog post on Thursday.

Pantera invests in Ton blockchain

Ryan Barney, a senior investment associate at Pantera Capital, posted about the company's investment in TON, which "can leverage a network of 900 million people" and can truly help spread crypto to wider communities.

Pantera highlighted many benefits concerning its investment in TON, including blockchain scalability through its shard mechanism, which is highly comparable to other top cryptocurrencies.

"We believe TON has the capacity to introduce crypto to the masses because it is used extensively within the Telegram network," said Pantera Capital.

Following these integrations and partnerships, TON coin's market cap dramatically increased in recent months. According to Coinmarketcap, it has joined the top 10 cryptocurrencies, boasting a market cap of $18.17 billion.

Tether has also sought to expand its peer-to-peer reach for stablecoin USDT and Gold-backed XAUT by adding them to the TON network. This may give the stablecoin issuer access to 900 million people who operate on the TON blockchain through Telegram.

With Pantera Capital's latest investment, alongside other notable partnerships and integrations, TON could be set for a major rally.