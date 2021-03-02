Theta price aims for a significant bullish move after Sony Europe joins the blockchain as validator

- Theta price is contained inside an ascending wedge pattern on the daily chart.
- The digital asset has just defended a key support level at $3.1.
- Sony Europe has joined the Theta blockchain validator program
Theta price has been inside a long-term uptrend on the daily chart, but that could change if the bulls can't hold a key support level. On the other hand, a breakout above the upper resistance trendline of an ascending wedge would keep the bulls in control.
Theta price on the brink of a 33% move
Sony Europe is the latest company to join Theta's validator program which will allow the platform to operate an enterprise validator node. Other major firms on the program include Google or Samsung.
Theta Network is quickly moving towards full decentralization with 14 enterprise validators, of which seven are run by Theta Labs and with Sony Europe being our seventh external validator marks an important milestone for the project.
On the daily chart, Theta price has established an ascending wedge pattern. In the past two days, bulls have defended the key support trendline and now aim for a breakout above the upper boundary.
THETA/USD daily chart
Climbing above $4.10 would confirm a breakout with a price target of about $5.45, determined by using the pattern's maximum height as a reference point.
However, bears can still come back if they can push Theta price below the critical support trendline currently established at around $3.2. A breakdown below this point would drive THETA down to $2.21.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
