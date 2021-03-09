Theta Price Forecast: THETA screams sell as it approaches overbought territory

- Theta price rally could be coming to an end as the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal.
- History reveals that THETA drops an average of 20% each time this setup was presented.
- However, a 25% upswing can be expected if Theta bulls push the price past $5.37.
Theta price rally might be poised for a corrective wave as a crucial technical indicator has painted a “sell” signal on the 1-day chart.
Theta price hints at a pullback
Theta price has witnessed a 110% rally since the sell-off in February. Now, THETA faces a blockade at $5.37 that could prevent its market value from appreciating. Hence, a pullback to the immediate demand levels seems likely as this would provide the bulls a respite needed to continue their ascent.
Supporting this corrective phase for Theta price is the TD Sequential indicator, which has presented a sell signal in the form of a green nine candlestick on the 1-day chart. This technical formation forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.
Additionally, four out of five times when this TD setup was noticed, Theta price dropped an average of 20%. Hence, if something similar were to happen, THETA could be up for a pullback. Interestingly, the forecast puts Theta at $4.34, which coincides with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
THETA/USDT 1-day chart
Investors should note that an unforeseen spike in buying pressure coupled with retail FOMO could invalidate this bullish outlook. In such a case, Theta price could continue its uptrend and surge 24% to hit a supply barrier at $6.67 or the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
