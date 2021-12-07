These cryptos could post triple-digit gains by the end of the year

Terra’s LUNA token recently surged past Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Avalanche, ranking in the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

Analysts expect Terra price to rally 169% in the ongoing bull run; LUNA continues uptrend.

MATIC price could hit a new all-time high above $7.5 by the end of the current bull market; analysts note a similar price trend as March 2021.

Analysts have predicted a large move in Chainlink price, predicting that the altcoin has hit its bottom and is ready to start a new uptrend.

Chainlink price eyes $240 target in 2022, before the bull market ends, repeating a similar price trend as the previous run to an all-time high.

As Bitcoin struggles to recover from the drop on December 4, altcoins continue posting double-digit gains overnight. Based on their price trend, Terra, MATIC and Chainlink could post triple-digit gains before the end of the ongoing bull run.

Terra, MATIC and Chainlink could offer massive gains to holders

Terra’s LUNA has posted 72% gains over the past two weeks. As the algorithmic stablecoin gains widespread adoption and utility, there is a spike in demand for LUNA.

Terra has now flipped Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and Avalanche to rank in the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Analysts have evaluated Terra’s price trend and predicted a 169% rally before the end of the bull run.

Cryptocurrency analysts at the YouTube channel “rareliquid” is bullish on Terra price. Since the Columbus 5 upgrade, the implementation of burn in LUNA has fueled a bullish narrative. The analyst considers Terra undervalued and superior to most other altcoins.

Terra price could increase over 2.7 times within the ongoing bull run.

Among the top 20 altcoins by market capitalization, MATIC has emerged as a favorite for institutional investors. Ethereum’s scaling solution has witnessed a boost in utility and a spike in daily revenue over the past month.

MATIC price has posted over 49% gains overnight, and analysts have a bullish outlook on the altcoin. Analysts have noted that the MATIC price trend is similar to its rally in March 2021. Analysts have set a bullish target between $7.5 and $15 for MATIC price.

Chainlink’s partnerships have led to a massive spike in demand for the altcoin. Chainlink price has been up to over 12% in the past 24 hours. As the altcoin secures more dApps and complicated smart contracts in the crypto ecosystem, it fuels the demand from users.

Cryptocurrency analyst at the YouTube channel “CleverCrypto” has set a target of $240 for Chainlink price in 2022. FXStreet analysts have predicted a steeper correction in Chainlink price below $20.