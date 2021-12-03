LUNA breaks out to new all-time highs as Terra’s DeFi dollar gains traction

LUNA price has posted a 56% rally over the last 7 days, hitting a new all-time high at $67.87.

The algorithmic-backed stablecoin UST is the largest of its kind, driving Web3 adoption.

Anyswap protocol has announced a partnership with Terra, powering a cross-chain bridge between TerraUSD and Fantom.

As Web3 adoption gathers steam, Terra-powered LUNA hit a new all-time high. LUNA’s daily trade volume has exploded, hitting $2.26 billion today. The Terra ecosystem has announced new partnerships to bridge TerraUSD with layer-2 tokens.

Terra’s LUNA hit a new all-time high

Stablecoins play a key role in the crypto ecosystem. Though controversial, these assets bridge the gap between fiat and cryptocurrencies on exchanges. Terra’s stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) has a market capitalization that has crossed $1.2 billion.

UST is the first algorithmic stablecoin built for e-commerce andhas been dubbed the DeFi dollar. Terra’s ecosystem aims to offer next-generation digital commerce and money through UST and LUNA.

LUNA hit fresh all-time highs three times in the past 30 days, offering holders over 55% gains.

As Web3 adoption increases, Terra’s stablecoin becomes more relevant.

Terra announced the news of its partnership with Anyswap Network. The trustless protocol bridges layer-1 and layer-2 blockchains. UST is now connected to FTM through a cross-chain bridge.

A new proposal on Injective, a layer-2 decentralized exchange protocol, proposes to enable Terra ecosystem price feeds. The exchange proposes to launch UST pairs for LUNA, Mirror Protocol (MIR) and Anchor Protocol (ANC).

Analysts have a bullish outlook on Terra’s LUNA. @BigCheds, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, is bullish on the coin.

$LUNA (USDT) though incredibly bullish we must observe:



Note the decreasing size of the real candle bodies of the last 3 completed candles. Representative of decreasing trend strength according to Japanese candlestick theory



Can also argue last 2 candles are high wave pic.twitter.com/r9KJBx4ua5 — Cheds (@BigCheds) December 3, 2021

Over 7.2 million LUNA has been burned in the last week of November, fueling the altcoin’s price rally.

Hayden Hughes, CEO of Alpha Impact, a social-trading platform, told Bloomberg,