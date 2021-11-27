- MATIC got listed on Spain’s largest crypto exchange, Bit2Me, introducing the altcoin to over a million unique users on the platform.
- Polygon co-founder reveals MATIC network is focused on becoming the number one platform for NFTs.
- Proposal to deploy Uniswap V3 to Polygon receives high support in the phase one of the governance process.
- Analysts have a bullish outlook on MATIC, predict the altcoin could hit a new all-time high soon.
MATIC continues making strides in the NFT ecosystem with new partnerships and collections. The altcoin got listed on Spain’s largest exchange, fueling a bullish narrative for MATIC price.
MATIC price continues to climb with a focus on NFTs
Bit2Me, the largest Spanish cryptocurrency exchange, announced MATIC’s listing on the platform.
✨ $MATIC is now available on @bit2me, Spain's largest exchange.— Polygon | $MATIC - We're hiring! (@0xPolygon) November 25, 2021
Probably nothing. https://t.co/6imoOjVOls
Over a million crypto traders on the exchange platform now have access to MATIC. This contributes to a rise in the demand for the altcoin.
With new exchange listings and partnerships, MATIC price is likely to resume its climb.
Polygon Network’s co-founder Mihailo Bjelic revealed that after climbing to the top of the DeFi ecosystem, the project is now focused on the NFT ecosystem. Polygon powered Macys’ first NFT collection on the 95th anniversary of its Thanksgiving day parade.
.@0xPolygon is proud to power @Macys first NFT collection!— Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) November 25, 2021
To celebrate the 95th anniversary of its Thanksgiving Day parade, Macy's is auctioning 10 NFTs and giving away 9,500 more!
Thanks for the coverage @WSJ! https://t.co/8jyb3UNxuc
The scaling solution recently hit another milestone. The proposal submitted for bringing Uniswap V3 to Polygon was warmly welcomed by the UNI community in phase 1.
It has become more likely that Uniswap V3 will arrive on the MATIC network.
Phase 1 of the Uniswap governance process went exceptionally well!— Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) November 26, 2021
7.79M UNI (~100%) voted yes, and only 25k was required for the vote to pass!
Thanks @Uniswap community, we are humbled by this level of support!
We're moving forward with Phase 2; let's do this! https://t.co/16MeXFTGqZ pic.twitter.com/AuWlgeqnOs
Analysts have a bullish outlook on MATIC price. Cryptocurrency analysts at the YouTube channel “Invest & Trade with Jaxx” have predicted that MATIC price could hit a new all-time high. The analyst sees a double top formation, holding above the EMA is indicative of MATIC bull run.
