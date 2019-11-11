Bobby Lee's new launched Ballet wallet seeks to bridge the gap between cryptos and adoption.

Bitcoin could easily surge to over $100,000 according to Bobby Lee.

The creator of the new Ballet cryptocurrency wallet Bobby Lee has backed his previous prediction that Bitcoin targeting levels above $100,000. Lee is the former CEO of BTCC. According to him, Bitcoin only needs one more parabolic rally to rise even five times the previous high.

Lee was speaking during the Malta AIBC blockchain week where he advised investors to increase their stake in Bitcoin. Lee believes that the current BTC market is just but a fraction of its future trillion-dollar potential.

He explained:

“Bitcoin’s price goes in waves. Every so-called bubble, every FOMO run, it could go up by ten or twenty times the previous high. So the next one could easily top $100,000 or even $200,000 per bitcoin...So I definitely think it will go up quite a bit in the next five to ten years"

Read also: Bitcoin price update: BTC/USD re-enters key bullish zone above $9,000