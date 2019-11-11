Bitcoin price update: BTC/USD re-enters key bullish zone above $9,000

- The range between $10,000 and $10,500 remains the key supply zone.
- Bitcoin movement is capped between the 50 SMA resistance and the 100 SMA support.
Bitcoin slumped on Friday last week breaking key support zones at $9,200, $9,000 and $8,800. Fortunately, the bulls gathered enough strength to for a shallow reversal on hitting a low at $8,670.
Following the fall into the $8,000 range, BTC pulled upwards in a lethargic movement. The rise above $8,800 was easy but struggled ensued at $9,000. However, the Asian hours on Monday have seen BTC reclaim the position above $9,000. The correction has brought the largest asset back into the bullish zone between $9,000 and $9,500.
The return to levels under $9,000 was necessary for Bitcoin to create fresh demand to make the return to $10,000 actionable. The RSI is currently horizontal at 55 after recovering from 25. The ranging movement suggests that Bitcoin’s domineering sideways trading could last longer. The same trend is emphasized by the MACD. Although the MACD clearly shows that BTC/USD is largely in the hands of the bulls.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: Bulls take a breather after the 4% surge, what’s next?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most widely traded cryptocurrency, witnessed a sharp U-turn from the early Sunday sluggish momentum and broke the range to upside late-Sunday after stops got triggered on a break above the key resistance zone around 8,880/90 levels.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD hovers between SMA support and resistance
Ripple is pushing the weekend consolidation a notch higher on Monday. This follows Friday’s gravitational movement that touched $0.27 support. A shallow recovery took place over the weekend session but it was dominated by ...
Litecoin price prediction: Further upside remains in play amid bullish technical set up
Litecoin (LTC/USD), with a market value of $ 4.02B, extends its bullish momentum for the second day in a row this Sunday. The coin is back on the 63 handle, having gathered pace above the 61.8% Fib level of the latest decline for the renewed upside. The bulls now target the last week’s high at 64.32.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Range trade to extend?
The world’s no. 1 digital coin, Bitcoin, is seen struggling to catch up with the broader market recovery, as we head towards the weekly closing. However, the third most traded cryptocurrency, Ripple, remains the main laggard amongst the top three most favorite digital assets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.