The Graph Price Prediction: GRT to go ballistic once this barrier breaks

- TheGraph price is contained inside a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- A key indicator has presented a buy signal that gives a lot of credence to the bulls.
- A breakout above $2.15 will drive GRT towards $2.8 in the short-term.
TheGraph price has recently established a new all-time high at $2.88 on February 12 after a successful token sale conducted on October 2020 at the price of $0.03 per token. The digital asset seems ready for another leg up to establish new highs.
TheGraph price on the verge of a 30% breakout
On the 4-hour chart, GRT has established a descending triangle pattern which is on the brink of a breakout. The key resistance trendline is located at $2.15. A breakout above this point will drive TheGraph price up to $2.8, a 30% move calculated by using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
GRT/USD 4-hour chart
Additionally, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a buy signal several hours ago which hasn’t been invalidated yet and should add credence to the bullish outlook, especially after GRT bulls defended the lower trendline support at $1.96.
GRT Holders Distribution
However, on-chain metrics show that GRT is losing a lot of strength. The number of large holders with 100,000 to 1,000,000 GRT tokens ($200,000 to 2,000,000) has significantly declined from 513 on February 2 to only 342 now. Similarly, the amount of whales holding between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 coins ($2,000,000 and $20,000,000) also dropped from 63 to 54.
GRT/USD 4-hour chart
This indicates that large holders are exiting their positions and taking profits as they expect a potential correction. If the support level at $1.96 fails to hold, TheGraph price can quickly fall towards $1.35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
