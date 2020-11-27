Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ on the verge of a potential jump towards $2.5

- Tezos price is contained inside a descending triangle pattern formed on the 1-hour chart.
- A clear breakout has the potential to drive XTZ towards $2.5.
Tezos dropped by 28% in the past three days since the entire cryptocurrency market crashed and it’s now trying to recover after a small bounce from its low at $2.07. A clear breakout above a crucial descending triangle pattern could drive Tezos price to $2.5.
Bulls are eying up $2.5 in the short-term for Tezos price
On the hourly chart, Tezos price is bounded inside a descending triangle pattern. The current price is just below the upper trendline. A breakout above this point can quickly drive XTZ towards $2.5 using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
On the other hand, a breakdown from the lower trendline at $2.16 would be a notable bearish sign and can push Tezos price towards a low of $1.92 as the maximum target for the sellers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
