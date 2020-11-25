Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ attempts to breakout but technicals point to a retracement first

Tezos price is currently breaking out and seeking higher highs after touching $2.97.

Some technical indicators are showing that XTZ could potentially pullback in the short-term.

Tezos is up by 45% in the past week as it was one of the few cryptocurrencies left to go up. Bulls face a critical resistance level at $3, and some technical indicators suggest that investors should sell in the short-term.

Tezos price needs to crack $3 but might need to pull back first

On the 9-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal at $2.9 after a rejection from the psychological level at $3. The RSI remains slightly overextended, which is also adding even more selling pressure to XTZ.

XTZ/USD 9-hour chart

The last sell signal on October 13 was accurate and got validated with an 11% follow-through. The nearest bearish price target would be the low at $2.5, followed by the psychological support level of $2.

XTZ/USD daily chart

On the other hand, a breakout above the resistance level at $3 could quickly drive Tezos price towards the next price target at $3.52 on the daily chart. The MACD flipped bullish on November 6, and it’s gaining strength.