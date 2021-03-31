Terra Price Prediction: LUNA must stay above key level to see $20 again

- Terra price is contained inside an ascending broadening wedge on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset must stay above a key support trend line to avoid a significant dip.
- LUNA bulls face weak resistance on way up, but correction could still be underway.
Terra price has been trading somewhat sideways in the past several days after a significant correction from its all-time high of $22.4. After the release of a new stablecoin yield protocol on the Terra blockchain, LUNA suffered a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, dropping to a low of $15.6.
Terra price must hold critical level for 8% upswing
On the 4-hour chart, LUNA has formed an ascending broadening wedge with a critical support trend line established at $18.2. LUNA buyers defended this level several times in the past four days, which means it is a vital support point for the bulls.
LUNA/USD 4-hour chart
Successfully defending this level again should lead the Terra price into a rebound toward the upper trend line at around $20. There is weak resistance ahead for LUNA.
LUNA/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, a loss of the key support level at $18.2 would lead LUNA into a significant breakdown toward $16.7. However, the digital asset could even fall to the next support level at $15.7.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
