Terra Price Forecast: LUNA smashes through new highs amid Anchor Protocol successful debut

- Terra price hit a new all-time high at $21.85 thanks to Anchor's launch.
- The Anchor Protocol reached a market capitalization of $400 million almost instantly.
- The protocol offers a 20.7% APY on the Terra USD stablecoin.
Luna continues outperforming the market thanks to a successful launch of its newest protocol built on it, Anchor. The savings platform offers the highest stablecoin APY at 20% on the UST stablecoin built on Terra.
Terra price boosted by the success of Anchor
The Anchor Protocol launch was a total success, and developers have already deployed the UST savings dashboard with a 20% APY. Additionally, users can also use LUNA tokens for collateral to take loans in UST stablecoins.
On top of that, LUNA stakers will also receive ANC tokens every week for 2 years, increasing LUNA tokens' use case.
LUNA seems to have even more upside potential
Despite Terra price hitting new all-time highs, LUNA's social volume has decreased significantly since March 17, which means that a lot of the hype has worn out, but the price continues rising. It is often the case that significant spikes in the social volume are followed by corrections in the price, while low social volume indicates a good buying opportunity.
LUNA Social Volume
On the 4-hour chart, Terra formed an ascending broadening wedge pattern, and bulls held the lower trendline in the past 24 hours. A rebound from this point should drive Terra price towards a high of $24.6 at the upper boundary.
LUNA/USD 4-hour chart
However, a breakdown of the pattern can drive LUNA towards a low of $15. The key resistance support trendline is currently located at $19.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout
Ripple’s South-East Asian (SEA) customers actively leverage RippleNet Cloud which facilitates domestic and international transactions. Some of the customers like iRemit leverage XRP to enable cross-border payments. XRP price seems primed for a 60% upswing as it bounces off the parallel channel’s lower boundary.
VET bulls fearless, aiming for a quick 20% upswing
VeChain price surged almost 15% as it sliced through Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI)’s breakout line at $0.074. Now, VET aims to surge another 20% towards another MRI's breakout line at $0.10. A bearish scenario might come into the picture if the $0.072 barrier gives in to sellers.
Morgan Stanley to acquire Korea's largest crypto exchange Bithumb
Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley continues to thrill crypto investors as the new rumor of its negotiation of a deal for acquiring a major stake in Bithumb has been revealed. The oldest bank in the US has invested in the latest funding round of a digital asset custodian.
Terra Price Prediction: LUNA bulls continue to defy mounting overhead pressure
Terra price shows immense buying pressure that has resulted in a 310% bull rally. During this run-up, LUNA has ignored two “top signals” by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI). In case of an upswing, MRI’s breakout line at $22.8 will serve as a stiff resistance barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.