- Terra price doubled from $16.50 to $33.50 over the past four days.
- This exponential upswing might lead to a correction as the MRI is now flashing a sell signal.
- A decisive close above $33.84 will invalidate the bearish outlook for LUNA.
Terra (LUNA) price has been on a tear as it more than doubled over the past week. While this ascent is impressive, a correction should be around the corner as investors rush to book profits.
Terra price flashes sell signal
Terra price rose 158% since August 9 and roughly 100% since August 16 as it set up a new all-time high at $33.50. This run-up is similar to what Solana price experienced in a roughly equal time frame.
While impressive, this upswing is doomed to correct as the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has flashed a sell signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick on the 1-day chart. This technical formation forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.
Therefore, market participants should keep a close eye on a 15% retracement to the immediate support level at $27.46, coinciding with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level.
If the selling pressure continues to build around this barrier, another 15% correction can be expected to $22.41, just below the midpoint of the ascent from August 9.
LUNA/USDT 1-day chart
On the flip side, things could switch up if LUNA price consolidates and prepares for a new leg-up. The bearish thesis will face invalidation if Terra price starts an uptrend and produces a decisive daily candlestick close above $33.88, coinciding with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level.
In such a case, there is a high chance LUNA might try to tag the 200% Fibonacci extension level at $40.98.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Chainlink price eyes 53% upswing in an uphill battle
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Chainlink price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LINK could be heading next as it struggles to advance further.
Ethereum prepares for dip to $2,800
Ethereum price is retracing from following its explosive rally that witnessed ETH surge by over 95% from the July 20 low. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is now consolidating as volume gradually subsides.
Here's how Axie Infinity players are earning nearly $500/month in crypto rewards
Analyst Nick Grous of Ark Invest noted that players who lost their jobs in the pandemic earn by playing Axie Infinity; 40% of the daily active users live in third-world countries like the Philippines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.