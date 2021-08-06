The strucutre of Luna and Enjin have something uncommon despite of how idential they look? Wabt to find out what it is and what it means? Watch the video for all details:
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Miners are back and BTC price begins to show it
Bitcoin price witnessed an exponential growth after weeks of downtrend or consolidation. This move retested the range high and retraced momentarily. However, the recent upswing is most likely to push through the said resistance level and tag a crucial supply zone resting above it.
Cardano price nearing pullback as it approaches $1.44 target
Cardano price ended its explosive moves on July 26, paving the way for a slow and consolidative uptrend. This move has allowed ADA to slice through a crucial resistance level, making way to the subsequent barrier.
US Congress may be picking winners and losers with last minute amendment to crypto tax rule
President Biden's administration weighed in on the crypto tax rule and supported the compromise amendment that top Republican negotiator Senator Rob Portman proposed.
Ripple price eyes 30% upswing as Uphold announces XRP debit cards
XRP price is trading above two critical support levels. A retest of either of these barriers will likely trigger an upswing that shatters the range high and scales to tag new swing highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.