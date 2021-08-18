- Terra price prints a new all-time high after logging a 320% gain since July 21.
- LUNA is close to registering a bullish Golden Cross pattern as the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) approaches the 200-day SMA.
- LUNA social media dominance has not reached the readings printed back at the peak in March.
Terra price has quickly positioned itself as a leading cryptocurrency with an astonishing 320% gain since July 21, carrying the altcoin into new highs yesterday. The emerging bearish momentum divergence on the intra-day charts may signal that the momentum driving LUNA higher is beginning to be exhausted, and speculators should prepare for a correction in the short term.
Terra price disregards last week’s DeFi hacks
Terra price has exploded as the arrival of a new altcoin season has gripped the cryptocurrency complex, delivering big winners like AXS and SOL in a short period. As a result of the altcoin fever, LUNA printed a new all-time this week, despite the DeFi hacks. Additionally, a bullish Golden Cross is fast approaching on the daily chart, confirming the Terra price advance and projecting further gains moving forward.
A higher Terra price may have to wait as the intra-day charts present a bearish momentum divergence, projecting a correction. The divergence gains importance as it is occurring as LUNA pushes above the all-time high of $23.30, established in March.
LUNA/USD 6-hour chart
Currently, the divergence is minor and could be reconciled with another strong day. Still, it would gain prominence in the Terra price narrative if LUNA closes below the previous all-time high of $23.30 on a daily basis. It would introduce a decline to a level of support formed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the advance from the March low at $18.68 and a series of highs from late April and early May, yielding a 26% drop from the current price.
If the 38.2% retracement level fails, Terra price will discover superior support at the 50% retracement level at $15.82, but it is a low probability scenario based on the current LUNA price structure.
LUNA/USD daily chart
Alternatively, Terra price could extend the advance with a potential target emerging at the 141.4% extension of the March-May correction at $31.43 or the 161.8% extension at $35.43, representing a 42% jump from the current price.
An interesting twist to the LUNA story is the muted social media traffic dedicated to the digital token over the last month. The 7-day moving average (MA) is trending higher, but it is far from reaching the social dominance in March. Meanwhile, the 30-day MA has remained in a sideways trend. Thus, the weaker than expected social media coverage for LUNA does suggest that the Terra price advance has yet to attract the attention of retail speculators, improving the potential for higher prices.
LUNA social dominance - Santiment
The Terra price uptrend, driven by the anticipated Columbus-5 network upgrade, which is set to go live in the next few weeks, has reached an inflection point. The intra-day RSIs show a new bearish momentum divergence as LUNA prints new highs. However, the limited social media traffic accompanying the advance reveals that FOMO has yet to embrace the altcoin, setting it up for higher prices after a brief consolidation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana is mooning, and all coins within SOL ecosystem follow the leader
Solana leads altcoins in the SOL ecosystem toward a price rally. Solana's latest spike in investor confidence comes from the network's fast transaction processing and scaling potential. Heightened institutional interest builds up in Solana, contributing to the altcoin's gains.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon needs to correct before shooting 70% higher
Although Polygon (MATIC) made a new high yesterday for this summer, it does not tell a compelling story for the days to come. Price got rejected at $1.57 and is forming a double top with the high on June 17.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET might retrace 18% before establishing new uptrend
VeChain price is hovering just below a crucial resistance level after its recent run-up. Due to the lethargic nature of the cryptocurrency market, VET might retrace before heading on a new uptrend.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets weigh new leg-up or deep correction
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial demand barrier, which could propel it higher, but investors need to watch for a spike in selling pressure that pierces the said support zone, leading to a break below it.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.