Solana price weakens as bearish signal suggests 13% plunge

- Solana price has printed a toppish signal that suggests a cautious short-term outlook for the token.
- SOL could be vulnerable to a 13% nosedive if it does not discover reliable support.
- The Ethereum killer must stay above $161 in order for the bulls to restore the prevailing uptrend
Solana price has encountered a bearish signal that suggests that SOL may face a retracement before continuing its uptrend. The Ethereum killer may slide 13% toward a critical support trend line at $161 before the bulls plan for a comeback.
Solana price lags behind
Solana price has formed an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart, indicating an overall uptrend. However, a top signal given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has emerged, suggesting that a reversal for SOL is in the offing.
The first line of defense for Solana price is at $187, where the 200 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 21 twelve-hour SMA coincide. SOL will discover an additional foothold at the 50 twelve-hour SMA at $183.
Further support will emerge at the support line given by the MRI at $176 before Solana price drops lower toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $172. If SOL fails to hold above the aforementioned lines of defense, the Ethereum killer could slide lower to reach the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $161, where the December 11 low sits.
If selling pressure continues to increase and the bears continue to take charge, Solana price could plunge further, tagging the October 10 high at $152.
SOL/USDT 12-hour chart
However, if a spike in buy orders occurs, Solana price could tag the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $190, then the 100 twelve-hour SMA at $203, intersecting with the 50% retracement level.
If Solana price manages to surge above the aforementioned level, SOL may be out of the woods and the token could target the middle boundary of the governing technical pattern at $222 but not before facing an obstacle at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $216.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC hits new all-time highs, a pullback to $2.50 expected
MATIC price regains a mantle of leadership as it prints new all-time highs. Significant gaps within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system warn of an expected mean reversion setup. Upside potential is limited until a retest is complete.
Yearn Finance faces a bull trap that will push YFI to $25,000
Yearn Finance price action is developing a particularly bearish chart pattern in the form of a head-and-shoulders pattern on its $250/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart, warning of a nearly 25% drop coming up.
Decentraland to retest $3.25 as MANA consolidation continues
Decentraland price maintains a value area above the most recent lows in the $3.00 price range. However, since entering the Cloud on December 17, its ability to maintain a bullish drive is now in question.
Dogecoin presents buying opportunity before DOGE spikes to 0.38
Dogecoin price has picked up some excellent, bullish traction over the past two weeks. An expected gap-fill between the bodies of the weekly candlesticks and the weekly Tenkan-Sen is currently underway but may extend beyond the Tenkan-Sen.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.