Solana takes a step back, but a bullish outlook is still present

- Solana price sees bulls being rejected from further upside at $195.
- SOL price is taking a step back after rejection, but the bullish triangle is still active.
- Expect the price to drift back to the blue ascending trend line before moving back on the front foot.
Solana (SOL) price is coming under some selling pressure as people make their way to the Christmas dinner table or do their last-minute shopping. As investors gently start to pull some funds out of their trades, some pullbacks in SOL price could be expected throughout the day to diminish risk going into the holiday season. Expect SOL price to look for ground support that could be present at the blue ascending trend line near $175.
Solana bulls look for support to start the holiday season
Solana price has been in a bullish triangle since December 15, with the blue diagonal trend line and the minor technical resistance at $195. With the blue trend line well respected and bulls joining the rally on repeated tests, expect to see a bullish breakout soon in the coming days. In the meantime, a preemptive test of $195 has seen rejection and could see further pulling back in SOL price towards the blue trend line for support.
Going into Christmas evening, liquidity will start to die down, so expect to see price action come to a halt or some small sideways price action around $175. That level intersects with the blue ascending trend line intraday and would be an excellent level to hold with $195 still in view for a breakout. Expect the bullish setup to remain intact, therefore, but take a pause to enjoy the Christmas banquet before rebooting the rally with $220 as the next price target.
XRP/USD daily chart
As already mentioned, liquidity will be thin and start to die down further into the evening, so any strange market movements can not be ruled out. It could easily be the case that some investors jump on this technical environment and run the price up in a squeeze with low liquidity. This could see an extended wick on the candle that reaches $220, as the rally is likely to be very short-lived and almost impossible to join when it happens or to try to short, as the move will probably unfold in a matter of seconds or a few minutes. This also goes for any downside moves towards $130 from a break below the blue and orange ascending trend line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
DOT price could experience an unprecedented spike over the next week and extend into late January 2022. The setup on the $2.00/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart indicates a more than 300% move higher from the present value area.
Why Bitcoin could see the Christmas holiday begin a 50% rally
Bitcoin price has developed the necessary conditions for a Point and Figure chart pattern known as a Bear Trap. However, it has also developed conditions favorable for a Bearish Catapult setup.
Axie Infinity presents buy opportunity before AXS hits $170
Axie Infinity price action completes an A-B-C Corrective Wave in Elliot Wave Analysis, giving strong credence to an established low. An increase of more than 60% is projected from these current lows. Axie Infinity price action has an outstanding bullish early entry opportunity coming up.
Cardano hidden reversal gives ADA longs early buy opportunity before $2
Cardano price recently broke out above the bear-market angle on its $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. That move has resulted in Cardano converting to a bull market. Cardano price shows bulls now in control, but many participants are still waiting for confirmation
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2022: BTC to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin (BTC) had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.