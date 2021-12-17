Solana price on trajectory towards 27% of gains by the end of this weekend

- Solana price makes a technical play as it touches support at the monthly S1 pivot.
- SOL sees bulls entering a window of opportunity for a rally going into the weekend.
- With not much resistance in the way, gains could be as much as 27%.
Solana price (SOL) has hurt some bears’ positions after a false break and beartrap on the orange ascending trend line at $155. This was followed by a break above the monthly S1 support level at $170, a retest yesterday for support and an opening higher this morning. From here, bears will be forced to close out, even more, their short positions as losses start to mount. Expect more bulls to join today as remaining headwinds start to fade by the end of the weekend, permitting a rally in SOL price that could hold 27% of gains by the end of Sunday.
Solana price action could hit $220 by next week
Solana price sees bulls dictating price action in a textbook technical play. With the false break of the orange ascending trend line, bears got lured into a bear trap, followed by a bullish bounce back above the monthly S1 support level at $170. As bulls reached $180 on that same day, some profit-taking occurred, and SOL price action faded slightly back towards the S1 support level. Bulls jumped on that technical entry and with the higher opening today, Solana looks set for another leg up to $200.
Along the way there is not much resistance to face, except for the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $209. That level triggered some profit-taking in the past and provided support in the current downtrend, whereas the 200-day SMA and the orange ascending trend line are the backbones of the overall longer-term uptrend. If bulls can punch through that 55-day SMA, expect a similar play from the historical technical level at $220.
SOL/USD daily chart
Bulls could still face some issues with the current headwinds in global markets. Should SOL price not match and break above the previous high of yesterday, expect a fade back down towards the S1 support level. That could make bears smell blood and go in for a push back below the S1 and a retest and break of the orange ascending trend line, followed by a drop towards $131 where the S2 support level and a historical technical level reside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland profit-taking to continue with MANA price diving to $2.75
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate MANA’s downtrend.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Justin Sun retires from Tron Foundation, price crashes in response to founder’s exit
Justin Sun, the founder of Tron has announced his retirement from the altcoin’s foundation, claiming that TRX is now completely decentralized.
Sandbox price could crash 20% as SAND fails to set a higher high
Sandbox price failed to breakout higher after consolidating between two levels recently. As a result, SAND is retracing to a crucial support level and is likely to continue heading lower.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.