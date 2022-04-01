Invalidation of the bullish momentum would lie below the broken resistance level at $117.39. If $117.39 were to get breached, the bears could begin collecting liquidity at $106 and $98, resulting in a 25% dip from the current Solana price.

Solana price now trades at $134. When reanalyzing the triangle structure, the 40% rally may be fully actualized already, as one can count a completed impulse wave into the new $134 high. Thus traders should approach the current SOL price with caution. Overzealous bulls are still likely to be aiming for $150, and the target can still be reached.

Solana price has been an exciting cryptocurrency amongst traders this week. As early as March 15th, Elliot Wave analysts forecast a 40% rally bull rally to commence following the triangle consolidation . It was mentioned in this week's bullish thesis that Solana price would likely experience resistance in the $122 zone post triangle breakout. Earlier today, Solana price completely breached the expected resistance level, printing a large bullish engulfing candle on the 6-hour chart.

Solana price has rallied 9% during today's trading hours. All signals point to more upside, but traders should be cautious as pricer higher could be "the cherry on top."

