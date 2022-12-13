- Solana price flipped 180 degrees after a subdued trading day on the back of US inflation data.
- SOL jumps 5% with more gains as the US trading session picks up speed.
- Markets see inflation come down more than expected, redrawing plans of a white Christmas after all.
Solana (SOL) price is flipping its mind as trading platforms cannot keep up with the buy orders rolling in. Overall in cryptocurrencies, the buy-side volume is exploding as bulls want to join the price action of this rally that could see a follow-through even into 2023. With the inflation chain seemingly broken, markets are finally emerging at the surface and are taking a breath after what has been a frightening year.
SOL rockets higher on the back of undershooting inflation
Solana price jumps over 5% intraday at the time of writing as earlier today US inflation numbers came out with both the core inflation and overall inflation lower than the lowest economic estimation. This reshuffles the cards for the Fed, which is holding its FOMC meeting tomorrow. Fed futures are pointing to only a 50 basis point hike with three more into 2023, and that should be the end of this strangling cycle.
SOL jumps higher and breaks the high of December but still remains some cents away from $15.07. That level is aligned in the sand and needs to be broken, followed by a daily close above there, preferably to maintain the bullish momentum. If that is the case this evening, expect a jump to $18.66 on the back of the Fed tomorrow and possibly $20 by Christmas.
SOL/USD daily chart
Possible risk, of course, could come from the price action that starts to crack and fade under profit-taking. That would mean that SOL price starts to pair back gains and flirts with an unchanged or lower close near the US closing bell. When that happens, expect to see possibly another small leg lower toward $12 or $10 in the coming days as clearly sentiment got too far ahead of itself, and the Fed comes with the risk of delivering a disappointing rate path that points to still higher and bigger rate hikes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price booms as inflations undershoot lowest estimations
Bitcoin (BTC) price shoots higher as US inflation, both the core and the overall number, are coming out lower than expected. Both data points broke below the lowest estimation from analysts and triggered an upside surprise, mainly caused by energy prices.
FTX caretaker CEO John J. Ray III set to appear before Congress hours after SBF arrest
The current CEO of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange, John J. Ray III, will publicly appear at a congressional meeting on Tuesday. Ray's scheduled comments come hours after the former CEO Sam Bankman Fried (SBF) was arrested by the Bahamian police.
Samuel Bankman-Fried arrested, charged by the US Government with money laundering, wire and securities fraud
Samuel Bankman-Fried was arrested by the Attorney General and authorities of the Bahamas after a request by the US government. SBF is accused of securities violation, money laundering, wire and securities fraud, and the US SEC is set to publicly file separately authorized charges publicly.
Justin Sun defends USDD from Terra-like collapse, deploys capital to re-establish $1 peg
Terra ecosystem’s stablecoin USDD lost its $1 peg and has slipped to the $0.97 level. Justin Sun has alleviated fears of users in the Tron ecosystem and informed them that he is deploying more capital to re-establish USDD’s $1 peg.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.