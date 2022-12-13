Bitcoin price booms as inflations undershoot lowest estimations

- Bitcoin price shoots up 4% just seconds after US CPI comes out lower than its lowest estimation.
- BTC shoots through the 55-day SMA.
- If BTC can close above that same 55-day SMA, it will get to $20,000 by New Year's Day.
Bitcoin (BTC) price shot higher early Tuesday as US inflation, both the core and the overall number, are coming out lower than expected. Both data points broke below the lowest estimation from analysts and triggered an upside surprise mainly caused by energy prices. Food and rent are still causing the most headaches for households, but their budget is getting some air while the Fed is now sure to hike only 50 basis points on Wednesday instead of the feared 75.
BTC is undeniably interconnected with global markets as of this year
Bitcoin price jumped over 4% and breached through the lines of the bears as it trashed the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $18,038 on the back of US inflation numbers. US inflation, or inflation overall, has been the key motivation for why cryptocurrencies have not been moving higher as households suddenly had to balance their budget as there was no spare money to allocate to cryptocurrencies as an investment. As inflation clearly abates, the Fed will hike less quickly, and households will start to see more money at the end of the month, which will pour into crypto soon.
BTC is thus breaking above the $18,038 key level with the 55-day SMA and the monthly pivot. It will be key to see if bulls can close above there this evening at the US closing bell. Expect when that happens to see $19,036 being tested by the end of this week, or even broken if the Fed comes out dovish on Wednesday night. If all start aligning, 16% or 21% could be in the cards for the last weeks of 2022.
BTC/USD daily chart
Risk to the downside comes with a fade of a bull trap should BTC not be able to close above the mentioned $18,033 level. That could see an acceleration should Powell deliver a very hawkish speech and warn for preemptive partying in markets as inflation is still not done. That could be a cold shower for markets and push BTC back toward $17,000 by Wednesday evening after the Fed meeting and possibly even $16,020 should the message counteract the current sentiment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price booms as inflations undershoot lowest estimations
Bitcoin (BTC) price shoots higher as US inflation, both the core and the overall number, are coming out lower than expected. Both data points broke below the lowest estimation from analysts and triggered an upside surprise, mainly caused by energy prices.
Shiba Inu price remains bound to a downtrend under these on-chain metrics
Shiba Inu price is putting up a fight against the bearish force, but on-chain metrics show the downtrend is unfazed. Countertrend scalping the SHIB price could become problematic as the potential for a strong sell-off lingers underneath the notorious meme coin's hood.
Solana price historically sells off by 50% when this network indicator doubles, could it happen again?
Solana price is preparing for its next surge as price consolidates since November. Based on recent months, the SOL price leans more bearish. Still, the current range can squeeze out more gains. Key levels have been defined.
Believers in ‘third time’s the charm’ should buy XRP price right now as 13% gains forecasted
Ripple price is set to get some backing from the Fed as this week mostly focuses on US inflation and its central bank. Expected to come on Wednesday evening is a speech where Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hike interest rates by 50bp.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.