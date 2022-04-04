The book says: Every mania is followed by a decline that ends at the starting point of the advance. SHIBA can be still looking for wave (C) sell-off that can send the price back down to 0.*10 – 0.*05 support zone and beginning of mania cycle, especially if we consider current sideways bearish running triangle pattern in wave (B) that can be approaching the end soon.

