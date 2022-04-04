- AMC stock lost more ground on Friday as it closes 5% lower.
- AMC shares gains 15% on the week after meme stocks recover.
- AMC Entertainment invested in gold miner Hycroft Mining.
Update: AMC stock is once again proving volatile in early trading on Monday. AMC opened lower and it quickly got worse for the shares as they traded below $23 in the first few minutes of the regulr session. But a recovery of sorts the played with AMC rallying up over $23.30 and just about in positive territory for the day. But once again things areturning sought and currently AMC is down 0.7% after 15 minutes of the normal session. Hycroft Mining (HYMC) stock is also losing ground and is down over 5% so far on Monday.
AMC stock finished out the week on a losing note as the stock continued to give up some of its recent gains. However, AMC was still up a pretty healthy 15% on the week, but it could have been so much more. AMC Entertainment shares began the week at just over $20 and spiked to $34.33 before closing out the week at $23.30. Wild swings are not uncommon in this name, and last week certainly proved that.
AMC Stock News
AMC Entertainment surprised many with its investment in Hycroft Mining (HYMC), a Nevada-based gold miner. This came out of left field, but the investment was small compared to the cash AMC currently holds. The investment probably helped HYMC stave off potential bankruptcy as it was then able to tap investors with a capital raise. Back in November HYMC had said it may struggle and needed cash as it laid off nearly half of its workforce, but AMC and CEO Adam Aron rode to the rescue.
Aron has now become emboldened to try for more distressed debt deals as he looks to diversify from the movie theatre business. Certainly, AMC and Aron can round up huge amounts of publicity for stock and generate follow-on investors, which is one of the hardest parts of raising cash in capital markets. According to Fox Business, Aron may look for shareholder approval to use up to $500 million of AMC's $1.8 billion cash hoard on five or six deals in the mold of the HYMC deal.
Elon Musk buys stake in Twitter
AMC Stock Forecast
We had identified failing momentum across the meme stock space during the middle of last week. This was especially evident in AMC on Tuesday when AMC stock spiked up to $34 early in the session before falling sharply to close at $29. This also neatly brought AMC up to resistance from our trend line at $34 as well as the 200-day moving average. Hence, this was a strong level and failure to break above it was crucial. Now $21 looks like the key support level with some help from the 9-day moving average at $23.25 along the way.
AMC stock chart, daily
