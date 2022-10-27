Shiba Inu price rallied 20% during the final trading week of October.

The recent bearish countertrend is just a 50% retracement of the uptrend rally.

Invalidation of the bullish outlook is a breach below $0.00000922.

Shiba Inu price took the market by surprise as a 20% rally unfolded early in the week. Key levels have been identified to gauge a potential entry before the uptrend continues.

Shiba Inu price could rally higher

Shiba Inu price rallied in applaudable fashion as the notorious meme coin pulled off a stunning 20% rally. At the current time, the bears have entered the market, forging an 8% decline. Still, there are reasons to believe the uptrend move is still ongoing.

Shiiba Inu price currently auctions at $0.00001089. During the recent upswing, the bulls have breached both the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. Now, the two trend indicators converge under the SHIB price, which signals bullish strength.

SHIB/USDT 12-Hour Chart

A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the strongest part of the recent rally suggests the current profit-taking consolidation is just a 50% retracement. If market conditions persist, a bullish cross of the indicators could prompt an additional 20% rally. Key bullish targets would be $0.00001250 and potentially $0.00001300.

Invalidation of the bullish thesis could occur if the bears manage to tag the $0.00001040 liquidity zone. A sweep of the low could trigger a mudslide rally toward $0.00000970. The price of Shiba Inu would decline by 11% if the invalidation scenario occurred.

In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Shiba Inu, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team