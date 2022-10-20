- Shiba Inu price has lost 6% of market value during this week’s decline.
- SHIB has breached extremely oversold levels on the Relative Strength Index and shows a newly established bearish divergence.
- Invalidation of the bearish outlook is a breach above $0.00001040.
Shiba Inu price hints that a strong downtrend move is underway. Key levels have been identified to gauge the strength of the bears.
Shiba Inu price continues to decline
Shiba Inu price has become a problematic digital asset to hold as the notorious meme continues to lose market value throughout October. The bulls have lost support from the $0.00001000 level, and there is no evidence to believe the downtrend is ready to end.
During the third trading week of October, the bears caused a 6% loss in market value. The decrease in price was catalyzed by the bears' rejection from the 8-day exponential moving average on Sunday, October 9.
Shiiba Inu price currently auctions at $0.00000989. The Relative Strength Index is back in oversold territory and has produced a bearish divergence between the last two countertrend retaliations. If the technicals are correct, SHIB investors could face serious pain. The bearish targets lie at $0.00000900 and $0.00000750. If these levels do not hold, a breach into $0.00000700 is very likely. Such a move would result in a 30% decline.
SHIB USDT 4-Hour Chart
Invalidation of the bearish thesis could occur if the bulls re-hurdle the $0.00001040 liquidity zone. A spike through the prior resistance area could trigger a countertrend rally toward the 21-day simple moving average at $0.0001074. The price of Shiba Inu will rise by 10% if the invalidation scenario occurs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA and the self-fulfilling $0.25 price level
Cardano price shows potential for a continuous free-fall. The technicals suggest a powerful move underway. The bulls may want to remain sidelined until market conditions turn favorable. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.37.
USDC supply falls to a 10-month low while FDIC head suggests more restrictions on stablecoin issuance
Since no regulations for crypto and other digital assets have been set in stone, every now and then, severalgovernment agencies have taken initiative to offer their suggestions. The latest in this list is the Acting Chair of FDIC.
BNB Price: Is a recovery rally on the way as Cyprus approves Binance registration?
Binance, being the biggest cryptocurrency exchange on the planet, has been a powerful factor in Binance Coin price action. But the last couple of months have been a bane for the crypto market, leaving BNB stuck in sideways momentum.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Lose your hand trying to catch this knife
Bitcoin price currently trades at $19,181. The 8-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has put a halt to the uptrend rebound’s momentum. The rebound comes after an overnight decline, which pushed the Relative Strength Index into oversold territory.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.