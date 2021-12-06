Shiba Inu below capitulation zone, SHIBA at risk of returning to $0.000030

- Shiba Inu price traded below a critical Volume Profile level.
- Bearish sentiment remains robust, and little support exists within the Ichimoku system.
- Downside pressure could be sustained with marginal relief in sight.
Shiba Inu price, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, has struggled since the flash-crash on early Saturday. While traders were able to rally SHIBA 25% above the Saturday lows, selling pressure resumed on Sunday.
Shiba Inu inside a highly volatile and weak price range
Shiba Inu price close its Sunday candlestick below a critical support level that indicates a fast sell-off is likely. The large, red, rectangular area represents a range between $0.000030 and $0.000036. The Volume Profile between those two levels is extremely thin and warns that any move below $0.000036 could trigger a quick and easy move lower.
Evidence of the speed of the drop was observed somewhat during Saturday’s sell-off, but that was mostly an episode of NOS (Non-Organic Selling). NOS is a technical term to describe any price action that is done mainly due to resting buy and sell orders or, as is often the case in the cryptocurrency market, forced liquidations from leveraged positions in derivatives markets. The flash-crash on Saturday is a perfect example of what NOS looks like and what the expected recovery should look like.
SHIBA/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
Traders will likely see a lower test due to Shiba Inu price closing inside that price zone. The closest Ichimoku support is at $0.000025 when the Chikou Span hit the top of the Cloud (Senkou Span A).
To invalidate or at least give pause to the current bearish setup, Shiba Inu price would need to close above the daily Kijun-Sen at or above $0.000042.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
