SafeMoon price is getting squeezed as bears take control

- SafeMoon price sellers took control in the last week of August and have been defending the descent since.
- On the downside, SafeMoon price action is treading water, and $0.00000150 is under pressure.
- A break lower could spell more the comeback of negative prices.
SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) is under siege by the bears. For the fourth consecutive week in a row, price action is getting lower highs. Sellers seem to be in control with respect to the red descending trend line. Buyers are standing on the sideline and are waiting for a turn in momentum.
SafeMoon price could see further decimation in the coming month
SafeMoon buyers still in the price action did not have much fun thus far on their positions. Since the last week of August, the highs have been trading down. Lower highs are the signature reflection of the bears being in control. Not only are sellers defending the red descending trend line. But to make matters worse, the 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has been broken to the downside and is now putting a cap on the further upside in SAFEMOON.
On the downside, price action is getting squeezed against $0.00000150. Although price action went even lower in previous weeks, the body of the candles has been holding above $0.00000150 for now. So the dips below that level are being bought for now. But as already pointed out, buyers see more and more dark clouds above possible returns. This is shown as well in the volume that has been continuously decreasing since July.
SAFEMOON/USD weekly chart
With the bears pushing price action to the downside, a test towards its all-time low could arise in SAFEMOON. A retest of the low in the second week of its existence looks plausible, near $0.00000067. With prices already very much decimated, buyers look to have put SAFEMOON aside for now.
A rather big paradox is that with price action going down, sellers will not find a party that is willing to sell around these prices. This way, sellers can not book any profit, and price action will inevitably ramp up again because of the skew in bid/ask. That move might come quite quickly and rapidly and push SAFEMOON to another retest of the red descending trend line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
