Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts

Director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association believes that the market structure bill is probably a two-year thing.

Analysts at CoinDesk believe that the bill could face a potentially hostile Senate and White House.

The market structure bill is therefore unlikely to be received as is from Senate Democrats and the White House.

Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.

While the market structure bill has garnered support from Democrats, in addition to Republicans, it remains unlikely that the legislation be received as is by the Senate and the White House.

Crypto market structure bill unlikely to be signed off as is despite Bipartisan support

While the crypto market structure bill garnered bipartisan support, despite being led by Republicans, analysts at CoinDesk believe it is unlikely that the bill gets signed off as is. Once the bill got past the House Committee, it was considered a major win for crypto legislation in the US.

CoinDesk analysts believe that the Senate and the White House is likely to be potentially hostile towards the legislation in its current form. Supporting analysts’ view, Director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association, Ron Hammond told CoinDesk:

I think market structure, realistically, it’s going to probably be a two-year thing. The market structure bill won a variety of Democrats on a variety of fronts.

Analysts note that the Senate Banking Committee chairman, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is a stark critic of cryptocurrencies and the Senator has shown little enthusiasm for weighing in on the legislation so far. This adds to the thesis that the legislation needs further changes before being approved and it is unlikely that the win comes easy, to crypto market participants and the ecosystem in the US.