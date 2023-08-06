Share:

Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton argues that the altcoin XRP can hit its new all-time high during a Bitcoin bull run.

Deaton argues that despite Ripple’s partial victory against the US SEC, a bull market is needed for XRP to hit a new high.

XRP price is up 85% since the beginning of 2023.

Attorney John Deaton, who signed up as amicus in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple, believes XRP price could hit its all-time high. Deaton argues that it would require a Bitcoin bull market for XRP price to rally to a new peak.

Ripple’s partial victory against the SEC failed to push the altcoin to a new high in 2023.

XRP price could hit its new all-time high on one condition

XRP price is $0.6334 at the time of writing, on Binance. The altcoin has wiped out its gain since Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling, in favor of a partial victory for Ripple. Pro-XRP attorney, John Deaton, remains bullish on the altcoin and predicted that the asset is likely to hit a new all-time high, in a Bitcoin bull market.

The partial victory against the US financial regulator failed to catalyze XRP price rally to a new all-time high. Deaton argues that this is due to the fact that Bitcoin price remained largely unchanged and market participants are awaiting a BTC bull market, to push altcoin prices higher.

It’s all about expectations. Unless we were in a full bull market - led by #Bitcoin - I never believed XRP would hit an ATH, even after a good ruling and I said that when asked about my expectations on price (although I did expect it to break $1 tbh). But until #Bitcoin breaks… https://t.co/alMOGfHne6 — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) August 5, 2023

Deaton’s thesis is based on market participants’ expectations in different phases of the market. Since the beginning of 2023, XRP price has climbed 85%, yielding double-digit gains for holders after the multi-year SEC lawsuit partially ended.

The XRP community is awaiting the SEC’s next steps. It remains to be seen whether the regulator will appeal the ruling and Judge Torres’ decision will be overturned. Until then, Deaton remains bullish on XRP price, if Bitcoin price breaks out in the ongoing market cycle.