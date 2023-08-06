Chainlink price likely to rally as CCIP testnet activity gathers steam

Share:

Chainlink network’s CCIP testnet has been subjected to interesting activity like digital coin transactions of the Australian, New Zealand and Singapore Dollar.

Multiple transactions on the CCIP testnet have bridged stablecoins between the Ethereum and Avalanche chains.

The growth and adoption of CCIP is likely to catalyze Chainlink price recovery in the long term.

Chainlink, a web3 services platform token is likely to witness a rally with the increase in activity on the CCIP testnet. Testing of different digital coin transactions is fueling activity on the testnet.

LINK price is in an uptrend since its June low, the altcoin is trading at $7.133 on Binance.

Chainlink’s CCIP testnet records buzz in activity

Chainlink’s Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is used to securely send messages, transfer tokens, and initiate actions across blockchains. Chainlink launched a single, elegant interface for all cross-chain use case for projects in its ecosystem.

On July 20, CCIP was made available to all developers across five testnets: Arbitrum Goerli, Avalanche Fuji, Ethereum Sepolia, Optimism Goerli, and Polygon.

Some interesting activity happening on CCIP testnet



Australian Dollar Digital Coin A$DC

New Zealand Dollar Digital Coin NZ$DC

Singapore Dollar Digital Coin SG$DC



Multiple transactions bridging stablecoins between Ethereum Sepolia and Avalanche Fuji using CCIP’s burn-and-mint pic.twitter.com/8aGU1GoNd2 — ChainLinkGod.eth (@ChainLinkGod) August 5, 2023

Since its launch, the CCIP testnet has noted interesting activity as the Australian Dollar Digital Coin A$DC, New Zealand Dollar Digital Coin NZ$DC, and Singapore Dollar Digital Coin SG$DC are transferred.

Multiple transactions bridging stablecoins between Ethereum Sepolia and Avalanche Fuji have been implemented using CCIP’s burn-and-mint feature.

CCIP transactions

Chainlink’s CCIP feature is therefore driving the altcoin’s adoption among projects and market participants. This could catalyze a recovery in LINK price in the short term.

At the time of writing, LINK price is $7.139 on Binance, up from its June 19, 2023 low of $4.995.