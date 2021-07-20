Ripple lawyers highlight regulatory uncertainty from SEC on recent Coinschedule case

- The legal team behind Ripple has started to build new defense using a recent settlement between the SEC and Coinschedule.
- Ripple lawyers argue that there is a lack of legal clarity surrounding digital assets as securities.
- An attorney familiar with the case stated that the Ripple execs could not have known they violated securities law if any in 2013.
Ripple continues to present a new defense for its case filed by the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). The latest filing from the legal team of the blockchain firm leverages the financial watchdog’s recent comments of “regulatory uncertainty.”
Ripple highlights the SEC’s lack of clarity
As part of Ripple’s new defense, the cross-border remittance firm used the enforcement action taken against crypto website Coinschedule to bolster its case.
The digital asset site Coinschedule was said to be promoting initial coin offerings (ICOs) and in return receiving funds from token issues, as stated by the SEC on July 14.
Despite the regulatory’s announcement, Republican SEC Commissioners Hester Peirce and Elad Roisman wrote in a public statement that they were displeased with Coinschedule’s settlement, which did not mention which tokens were illegally promoted.
The SEC’s settlement with the crypto site did not indicate which cryptocurrencies were securities, creating ambiguity for the financial watchdog’s guidance on determining whether a token being sold could be part of a securities offering.
The Commissioners further highlighted that there was a lack of clarity around the Howey Test, a determining test for what qualifies as an investment contract.
In light of the recent event, the legal team behind Ripple highlighted the settlement’s lack of regulatory clarity for market participants around the regulations surrounding securities and trading.
Ripple executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen’s lawyers believe that the Coinschedule settlement proves that any charging of defendants would be “legally untenable.”
John Deaton, an attorney familiar with the Ripple case added that if the two SEC Commissioners admit that there is considerable confusion in the market in 2021 of which digital assets are considered to be a security, he questions how the regulator could prove that the executives knew that XRP was a security back in 2013.
XRP price takes a blow after death cross emergence
XRP price continues to tread in deep waters as Ripple is unable to reverse the period of underperformance. The cross-border remittances token has broken below a critical level after facing the death cross, opening up the possibility of further decline.
XRP price is nearing crucial support, to which Ripple will need to decide whether it will make a recovery or face the risk of a steep drop into unchartered waters.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Slicing below the lower boundary of the declining parallel channel has already spelled trouble for XRP price, but Ripple must hold above $0.50 for any hope for the bulls.
Should XRP price lose the $0.50 level, the lower boundary of the demand barrier, Ripple risks a sharper free fall into the March lows of $0.41.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM Price Forecast: Stellar in disarray, exposed to a 15% decline
XLM price has only recorded three positive weeks over the last nine weeks, with the best weekly gain being 3.19%. After the sustained period of weakness, Stellar now resides just 15% above the 200-week SMA; an indicator last visited in early January.
Ethereum Classic must fall another 20% before a bona fide rebound
Ethereum Classic price is flat on the trading day, while the broader cryptocurrency complex is trading down, with individual losses reaching -11%. It is an interesting point of relative strength, but when a .34% gain is placed in the context of a 35% decline ...
Grayscale goes long on Uniswap, while UNI price targets $11
Uniswap price has fallen 30% since the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) test on July 7. The crypto now sits just above the lower trend line of a symmetrical triangle going back to the May 23 low.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto market red, but Simon says BTC may rally to $46,600
Bitcoin is trading down near the psychologically important $30,000, but the governing pattern indicates that downside momentum has notably waned, and the flagship cryptocurrency is nearing an important reversal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.