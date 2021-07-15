XRP Price Prediction: Ripple must hold above this support level to fully recover

- XRP price had a solid profitable day yesterday, bouncing off a strong support level.
- The reclaim of $0.6263 is pushing the Ripple back lower again.
- The global glut in cryptocurrencies looks to have found its bottom and should be set for a recovery soon.
XRP price has not had the best series of numbers in the past few days. With the push to the downside and monthly pivots each time broken to the downside, Ripple is fishing in the bottom for some support.
XRP price is going sideways, awaiting the tailwind to move higher
With the global muted price action in cryptocurrencies this week, many investors take the time to reflect and look for solid entry points to go forth on for their strategy.
XRP price was in favor of that approach yesterday, with an entry point revealing itself at $0.5852. The entry point fell in line with the monthly Support S1 and was the low of the trading session on June 27. Look at it as one of the first lines of defense before Ripple can talk about $0.50.
The level looks to be holding up for now. The candle itself from yesterday looks healthy as well and almost qualifies for a “hammer”. The body on the upside is not thick enough, but it looks solid enough to allude to a change in sentiment. That got confirmed by the reclaiming of the $0.6263 level.
XRP price is creating a double top and higher lows, so the squeeze from buyers against the sellers is taking place.
Should Ripple break above $0.6263, then expect further upside potential toward $0.70.
If XRP price is squeezed to the upside, it will be essential to see if it can close above $0.6263 by the end of this week. A weekly close above there would be crucial for any further upside potential, confirming that buyers have taken over the price, and a more solid upside is in the cards.
On the flip side, failing to consolidate above could lead to further sideways price action with a retest of the barrier at $0.5852. If that breaks, expect XRP price to move toward $0.55 that falls in line with previous months' S2 support and June 25 low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC displays signs of life, altcoins come out of woodwork
Bitcoin price has been consolidating below the midpoint of the range for nearly two weeks. Despite multiple failed attempts, the recent dip into the demand zone suggests that it might take another jab at shattering it.
Litecoin eyes 20% rally as it bounces off crucial support level
Litecoin price is showing a bullish reaction as it tags the $124.62 support level. A further build-up of buying pressure is likely to propel LTC by 20% to $149.22. If the bears lead to a breakdown of the support floor at $118, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls comeback could trigger 38% rally
Dogecoin price has been on a steady and tiring downtrend since May 8. After a brief dip below the range low, DOGE has reclaimed it, indicating that buyers might have come to the rescue.
Stellar forms equal lows, 25% advance likely
XLM price has been on a steady downtrend since setting up a swing high on June 29. The downswing has been a boon since it created the second swing low along a critical support barrier, forming a double bottom. This formation is bullish and suggests that an upswing is likely.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.