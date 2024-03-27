Ripple is preparing an XRPLedger fix for the recent technical glitch, XRP price ranges below $0.65

- Ripple is reviewing, testing and preparing a fix for the recent technical issue on the XRPLedger AMM.
- An amendment to the XRPLedger protocol needs to be voted in and supported by 80% of the participants within two weeks, for activation.
- XRP price is $0.62 on Wednesday, the altcoin is trading sideways below key resistance.
XRP traders were affected by an issue in the Automated Market Maker (AMM) on the XRPLedger. Ripple identified the glitch and worked on a fix, preparing to put it to vote, and calling community members to finalize the amendment for quick activation of the AMM.
Until the issue is resolved, XRP holders cannot deposit funds into AMM pools and Ripple advised traders to redeem their Liquidity Pool (LP) tokens.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple develops fix for AMM, prepares to activate it
- The official blog titled “AMM Status Update” explains that a team including RippleX, Orchestra Finance, tequ, and other members of the XRP Ledger community moved quickly to identify a problem in the AMM’s operation.
- The problem was related to routing of liquidity from the DEX payment engine to AMM pools and order books, in scenarios that are complex.
- Ripple’s engineers have developed a solution for the recent technical glitch in the AMM on the XRPLedger. This is currently in the review, testing and preparation phase.
- The fix needs to be voted in by the XRPLedger community of validators, following that it will be successfully activated.
- Until the issue is resolved, Ripple asks XRP traders and market participants to refrain from depositing funds into the AMM pools and redeem any LP tokens that they hold.
- Once the fix is activated, the XRPLedger community can resume earning passive income through AMMs.
The AMM bug fix is open for review on GitHub and will be in the 2.1.1 release of rippled. We’ll also publish a blog post tomorrow with more info about what happened and next steps. https://t.co/Z5v0cTvOvF— RippleX (@RippleXDev) March 27, 2024
- The release will be titled version 2.1.1.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit’s latest development includes information regarding XRP sales to institutional investors and the regulator’s ask for $2 billion in fines and penalties.
- Find more information about it here.
Technical analysis: XRP price could revisit $0.75, on this condition
Ripple price has traded sideways below $0.75 resistance since July 2023, as seen on the XRP/USDT weekly price chart. Every time XRP price drops to support at $0.4743, it bounces towards the top of the range, at $0.75.
The current state of XRP price is range bound and $0.75 is a key resistance for the altcoin. A key break past this level could push XRPLedger’s native token towards weekly resistance at $0.86, seen in the chart below. This is likely to kickstart a rally in the altcoin.
Investors should be wary of long positions while XRP price is range bound. XRP price is expected to collect liquidity below $0.63, one more time, before it breaks out in the short term. A sustained climb above the Fair Value Gap between $0.7527 and $0.7609 could cement an upward trend for the altcoin.
If these conditions are met, XRP price could revisit $0.75, make a clean break above this level and rally towards the resistance at $0.86.
XRP/USDT 1-week price chart
On the downside, if XRP price sees a weekly candlestick close below the support at $0.4743, it could invalidate the recovery rally and signal an upcoming bearish trend reversal. In its decline, XRP price could collect liquidity at the monthly support at $0.2879, a level previously seen in June 2023.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
