Ripple could face $2 billion in penalties, according to the SEC’s latest filing in the lawsuit

- The SEC has filed a Motion for Remedies and Entry of Final Judgment in the lawsuit against Ripple, asking for $2 billion in penalties.
- The filing reveals that Ripple sold XRP to over 80 institutions and nearly all its revenue from 2023 is from the altcoin’s sales.
- XRP price continued its uptrend and climbed past $0.64 early on Tuesday.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will seek $2 billion in fines in its legal fight with Ripple and its XRP token, according to the latest filing from the financial regulator in its lawsuit against the payment remittance firm. The SEC filed a Motion for Remedies and Entry of Final Judgment, in which it also lists details of the institutional sales of XRP that the firm was compelled to reveal.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple faces up to $2 billion in penalties
The SEC asked the judge for $2 billion in penalties on the cross-border payment remittance firm Ripple in its recent motion, whose content was made public on Tuesday.
Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty says the firm will file its response next month and critiques the SEC’s statements in his recent tweet on X. The Ripple CLO expressed his trust in the court to approach the remedies phase fairly.
As you will see when the SEC’s brief is made public tomorrow, they ask the Judge for $2B in fines and penalties. 1/4 https://t.co/HM8dBbn7lp— Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) March 25, 2024
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse called out the US financial regulator for “gross abuse of power entrusted to it by the Congress.”
Gensler’s SEC has repeatedly acted outside the law – not going unnoticed by Judges admonishing the agency for a "gross abuse of the power entrusted to it by Congress" (DEBT Box case) and for acting without "faithful allegiance to the law" (Ripple case). Let’s not also forget… https://t.co/vay6WDBfJc— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 25, 2024
Attorney James Filan shared the redacted version of the motion that was made public earlier today.
#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP The @SECGov has filed its Motion for Remedies and Entry of Final Judgment, its Memorandum of Law in Support of that Motion, and its "Proposed" Judgment.https://t.co/uPlpJ7Tmon— James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) March 26, 2024
Ripple was compelled to reveal that it made 80 institutional sales of XRP. The financial statements show that most of Ripple’s revenue from 2023 comes from the sale of XRP tokens.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, latest motion.
Technical analysis: XRP price could trigger a 50% rally
XRP price has been trading in a tight consolidative range for over 250 days. Akash Girimath, technical analyst at FXStreet, notes that XRP price has established a support floor at $0.586.
The altcoin continues to hover above $0.586, suggesting that buyers are still in control, Girimath says.
XRP/USDT 1-week chart
While XRP price sustains above $0.586, Girimath expects a breakout in the altcoin, on the condition that Bitcoin price sustains above $59,000. Find out more here.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pepe price coils up for next leg higher as meme coins awaken
Pepe has joined the broader cryptocurrency community, awakening after a show of strength in the Bitcoin price. Alongside the frog-themed crypto’s value surge, meme coins are also rallying, which is an unexpected turnout considering how the sector has reacted to BTC price rallying over the past few months.
LUNC price in recovery mode after opening statements from SEC and Do Kwon’s defense team
As broader markets awaken on Monday, Terra Classic (LUNC) and Terra Luna (LUNA) prices have not been left behind. The two altcoins, sprouting from the Terraform Labs ecosystem, are also showing some strength.
Bitcoin price tags $70K as BlackRock and Fidelity inflows contend against Grayscale outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price soared to levels above $69,000, after giving the bulls an opportunity to buy BTC at lower prices last week. A rally that was only budding over the weekend has put the week off to a good start, with the potential for more gains.
ETNs, not ETFs, send Bitcoin price back above 70K as LSE plans to launch BTC and ETH markets
Bitcoin is back above $70,000, levels last tested on March 15 as the crypto slumped toward the March 19 $61,555 bottom. While market recovery commenced over the weekend, reports from the UK’s London Stock Exchange has sent a shock wave across the market.
Bitcoin: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly.