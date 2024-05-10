XRP tests support at $0.50 as Ripple joins alliance to work on blockchain recovery

- Ripple and XRPL Labs have joined the DeRec Alliance as founding members.
- The DeRec Alliance brings Web3 firms together to work on the recovery of digital assets in a secure manner across wallets.
- XRP tested support at $0.50 on Thursday, exchanging hands at $0.5174 on Friday.
XRP trades around $0.5174 early on Friday, wiping out gains from earlier in the week, as Ripple announced it has joined an alliance to support digital asset recovery alongside Hedera and the Algorand Foundation.
The other key catalyst influencing XRP price, which is testing critical support at $0.50, is the lawsuit that Ripple faces against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple over whether the sales of XRP to institutional investors are considered an unregistered sales of securities. The two parties have filed their motions, opposing motions and supporting evidence in the remedies phase, and now await a ruling on the penalties to be imposed on Ripple for this alleged violation of securities laws.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple and XRPL Labs join alliance to support blockchain recovery
- Cross-border payment remittance firm Ripple announced on Thursday that it has joined an alliance (DeRec alliance) alongside Algorand Foundation and Hedera to support the recovery of digital assets in a secure manner. Ripple and XRPL Labs have joined as founding members and hold a two-year seat on the Technical Oversight Committee (TOC).
- The firm will provide input on the alliance’s governance structure and offer input on core policies to make the recovery of digital assets, accounts, passwords and other data, as simple as in Web2 ecosystems.
- The other market mover for XRP price is the lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC. The latest development in the legal battle is that the two parties have filed their motions, reply briefs and opposition to replies in the remedies phase. XRP holders await the court’s decision on the SEC’s demand for $2 billion in fines and Ripple’s counter of $10 million.
Technical analysis: XRP is likely to sweep liquidity at $0.46
The XRP price has fallen 2.7% so far this week, but it has maintained above the key support of $0.50, which aligns with a psychological level. Amid the sideways trend that Ripple has experienced in the last few weeks, momentum indicators can give clues about the next likely move.
Two important momentum indicators give contradictory views in XRP’s case. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls to around 40 in all three major charts (weekly, daily and 4-hour), suggesting that bullish momentum appears to be waning. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows green histogram bars above the neutral line, signaling a positive momentum in XRP price trend.
If selling pressure persists, Ripple is likely to suffer an 8% correction and sweep liquidity at the weekly support level at $0.4665 seen on April 19. Two key levels that have been respected since mid April stand out on the weekly time frame– support at $0.4665 and resistance at $0.5630.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close above $0.53, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from April 9 top of $0.6431 to the April 13 low of $0.4188, could invalidate the bearish thesis. In such a case, XRP would face the next resistance at $0.5630, the weekly resistance level set on April 6.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AI crypto coins rally ahead of ChatGPT creator OpenAI plans to announce Google search competitor on Monday
Barely before the hype around NVIDIA stock gain is over, AI crypto tokens have another bullish catalyst coming their way, which could provide more tailwinds to drive the price of the sector’s tokens.
Ethereum needs a bullish trigger, Joseph Lubin blasts the SEC
Ethereum co-founder alleges that the SEC aims to stifle innovation through its enforcement actions against Ethereum-related companies. Grayscale CEO says he's optimistic the SEC would approve its spot ETH ETF application.
Franklin Templeton declares it’s “Base Season” as the Coinbase low-cost L2 sees significant rise in activity
Franklin Templeton, an investment firm with up to $1.46 trillion in assets under management, has declared that “It’s Base Season.” It comes amid growing activity on the low-cost ETH L2 solution.
Binance fined by Canadian financial regulator over AML violations
Canada's financial regulation body, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC), has fined Binance for refusing to abide by the status quo for all foreign monetary bodies in the country, according to a report on May 9.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.