XRP holders dump altcoin at losses, Ripple lawsuit to continue behind closed doors on March 22

XRP traders have realized over $31 million in losses since March 15.

Traders are shedding their XRP holdings and on-chain activity dropped since the altcoin hit its year-to-date high.

XRP price is at risk of further decline as holders anticipate developments in the lawsuit and the sealed briefings.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is poised to file its remedies-related opening brief on Friday, March 22. According to Ripple and SEC’s agreement, the proceedings will remain sealed from public view and this has increased XRP holders’ anticipation of the developments in the legal battle.

On-chain metrics signal a loss of interest in XRP while the altcoin faces a price correction.

Daily digest market movers: XRP on-chain metrics support the altcoin’s recent losses

XRP has noted a considerable decrease in on-chain activity, as measured by the Active Addresses and Whale Transaction Count ($100,000 and higher). XRP price hit its year-to-date peak on March 11 and since then, these two metrics have been in a state of decline, according to Santiment’s on-chain data.

The development occurs side by side with XRP’s recent price correction. The altcoin lost nearly 20% of its price since March 11 and this coincides with a drop in activity.

The on-chain metrics signal a loss of interest from market participants.

Active Addresses and Whale Transaction Count. Source: Santiment

Another key on-chain metric, Network Realized Profit/Loss signals XRP holders have realized over $31 million in losses between March 15 and 21. Since XRP price is in a downward trend, this implies there is likely a capitulation.

Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment

The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit will continue as planned, with a key briefing from the US regulator on March 22, under seal.

Technical analysis: XRP price could see further decline

The XRP price dropped below key psychological support at $0.60, on Thursday, and recovered to $0.6056, intraday. The altcoin has repeatedly tested the $0.60 support and rebounded from the level, it therefore remains key to XRP price recovery. A daily candlestick close below the $0.60 level could validate the bearish thesis and open the gates for further correction in XRPLedger’s native token.

XRP price is likely to sweep the low at $0.5464, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the asset’s climb to its year-to-date peak. Once the altcoin collects liquidity at this level, it could see a rebound and target the $0.6886, 78.6% Fib retracement level.

The red bars below the zero line on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator confirm the negative momentum and RSI dropped below the neutral zone, at 48.93, at the time of writing.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

XRP price could invalidate the bearish thesis with a daily candlestick close above the $0.6147 (50% Fib retracement level). In the upside scenario, the altcoin faces resistance at the $0.6500 level, since it acted as resistance throughout January 2024.