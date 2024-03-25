XRP price sustains above $0.63 after Ripple encounters error with AMM liquidity pools

- XRP Ledger’s Automated Market Makers experienced a technical glitch, leading to discrepancies in transactions.
- Ripple called community participants to vote on the amendment and act quickly to fix the error.
- XRP price sustained above $0.63 on Monday, maintaining its upward trend.
Ripple identified a technical issue in a few of its Automated Market Maker (AMM) Liquidity Pools (LP) over the weekend, resulting in the failure of many transactions. The firm asked users to redeem the LP tokens as Ripple’s engineering team worked on resolving the issue.
XRP price – the native cryptocurrency of the payment network developed by Ripple – maintained its uptrend on Monday, climbing slightly to $0.63.
Also read: Can Ripple borrow a page from meme coins and trigger 50% rally?
Daily digest market movers: Ripple faces AMM pool issue
- Ripple announced in an official tweet on Sunday that the team identified a discrepancy in a few AMM pools and noted that transactions are not executing as intended. Ripple’s engineering team is working on resolving the issue alongside participants from the XRP community.
- Ripple warned community members not to deposit new funds into AMM pools and those holding the LP tokens should consider redeeming them.
- The payment giant has said that the discrepancy affected how the DEX payment engine routes liquidity through AMM pools and order books in some complex payment path scenarios.
- The proposed fixes to the technical glitch will go through an amendment voting process. Ripple called community participants to act quickly and close the deposit functionality, in their tweet thread on X.
The issue has been identified – the discrepancy affected how the DEX payment engine routes liquidity through AMM pools and order books in some complex payment path scenarios. We’re reviewing the proposed fix now with the community (thank you @OrchestraFi, @_tequ_, etc), which…— RippleX (@RippleXDev) March 24, 2024
Technical analysis: XRP price maintains uptrend on Monday
XRP price increases nearly 2% on the weekly time frame. The altcoin sustains above $0.63 on Monday, posting higher highs and higher lows since Friday on the 4-hour price chart.
XRP price faces resistance at $0.6561 and $0.7025 in its path to retrace its year-to-date peak of $0.7440 from March 11. These two resistance levels represent the 50% and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the March 11 top of $0.7440 to the March 20 low of $0.5681.
If the uptrend is sustained, XRP price could climb beyond the year-to-date peak and attempt to fill the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.7527 and $0.7609 on the 4-hour time frame.
The Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) indicator flashes green bars above the zero line, supporting positive momentum in XRP.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the downside, XRP price could see a 4-hour candlestick close below the $0.6057 level, close to the psychologically important $0.60 threshold. XRP price could note a trend reversal with this decline and find support at $0.60, followed by the March 20 low of $0.5681.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price could kickstart a 32% ascent if LTC bulls overcome this crucial level
Litecoin (LTC) price shows strength as it attempts to recover last week’s losses. LTC faces two critical hurdles, overcoming which could result in massive gains for the altcoin.
Celestia Price Prediction: TIA at crossroads as it forms rounded top
Celestia (TIA) price shows a slowdown of the bullish momentum after forming an all-time high (ATH), and suggests a potential reversal. If Bitcoin triggers a sell-off, it could kickstart another correction, TIA is most likely to follow its lead.
Sushi price primed for 70% rally as SUSHI bulls clear critical resistance level
Sushi (SUSHI) price shows readiness to move higher after it recently overcame a key hurdle. If the market outlook remains unchanged or improves favoring the bulls SUSHI could trigger a massive upswing.
Can Ripple borrow a page from meme coins and trigger 50% rally?
Ripple (XRP) price has breached a key hurdle into a support floor while tightly consolidating for roughly 250 days. As this range resolves, investors can expect XRP to kickstart a massive up move, similar to what many meme coins have undergone.
Bitcoin: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly.