Ripple CTO addresses claims that the firm concealed XRP sales from the public

Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz spoke on the state of XRP Ledger in a Ripple Space.

Schwartz thwarted claims that the payment remittance firm was looking to conceal its XRP sales from the public.

SEC to file opening brief under seal, in lawsuit against Ripple.

XRP price could revisit its year-to-date high as it recoups losses.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to file its remedies-related opening brief in the Ripple lawsuit on Friday. As the two parties have agreed, the filings will remain sealed from the public.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently addressed the claims that the firm concealed its XRP sales from the public.

Daily digest market movers: Ripple CTO addresses claims of concealed XRP sales

The SEC is set to file its remedies-related opening brief on Friday, March 22. The remedies-related legal proceedings in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit will take place under seal, as previously agreed upon by the two parties.

XRP price started its recovery as anticipation surrounding the lawsuit’s progress grew.

Ripple’s opposing brief is due no later than April 22, following the lawsuit’s deadlines.

The XRP community expressed concerns regarding the firm’s token sales, CTO David Schwartz addressed the complaints in a recent Spaces discussion on X.

Schwartz stated that Ripple could have directly sold XRP tokens on exchanges, however the payment remittance firm sold the tokens in a manner as to not influence the altcoin’s price on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Schwartz said in a tweet on X:

Ripple can sell all the XRP we want on exchanges with less accountability than doing so on blockchains.

Technical analysis: XRP sees recovery, bulls push XRP price higher

XRP price made a comeback above the psychologically important price level of $0.60 on Friday. The altcoin is recouping recent losses and likely to retest resistance at $0.6561, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the drawdown from XRP’s year-to-date peak of $0.7440 from March 11.

XRP price could face resistance at $0.7025 and $0.7440, on its path to the bearish FVG between the range of $0.7527 and $0.7609.

The Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence indicator is flashing red bars below the zero line, meaning that there is negative momentum. XRP’s recovery is an uphill battle and the altcoin needs sustained demand from traders, buying pressure, to push the altcoin higher.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

In the downside scenario, XRP price could suffer a correction to $0.6057, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level and the March 20 low of $0.5681.