Reddit teams up with the Ethereum Foundation to bring the value and independence to millions of redditors

- Reddit just announced a partnership with the Ethereum Foundation.
- This is Reddit's first-ever blockchain partnership with the intention to launch large-scale applications on Ethereum.
- Reddit has recently introduced various community points that are being tested on several subreddits.
One of the biggest cryptocurrency subreddits called r/CryptoCurrency introduced 'Moon' tokens a few months ago, tested on the Rinkeby network. Users of the subreddit can obtain Moons by posting useful content and getting Karma. These tokens are tradeable and can be used for a variety of things on r/CryptoCurrency like own personalized badges and emotes.
Reddit partners with the Ethereum Foundation to bring the technology to millions of Redditors
According to an official announcement posted by Reddit, the platform is now partnered with the Ethereum Foundation to launch upcoming applications on Reddit that can scale. The platform is hiring blockchain developers right now.
We’re looking forward to working closely with the Ethereum Foundation, and contributing more to the broader Ethereum ecosystem -- and we hope to share some exciting announcements over the next few months.
Reddit had a scaling competition back in July 2020 named the Scaling Bake-Off, aimed at projects that could bring scaling solutions to Ethereum and Reddit to bring community points to the mainnet. It is unknown at this point if any of the proposed solutions will be used.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
Yearn.Finance whales are back into accumulation suggesting YFI price is poised to rebound
Yearn.Finance has been trading inside a defined range from $40,000 down to $28,000 for the past three weeks. The digital asset is potentially on the brink of a rebound as whales have started to accumulate again.
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT poised to rise higher as ecosystem continues to grow rapidly
Polkadot has been one of the fastest rising cryptocurrency projects in the past year, reaching a market capitalization of $15 billion, ranked fourth. The Polkadot ecosystem includes significant projects like Ocean Protocol, Ankr or WalletConnect.
Uniswap flashes sell signal while prominent analyst prepares to buy the dip at $9
Uniswap is preparing for a downswing that could be significant if a sell signal on the 12-hour chart confirms. The bearish picture has come into existence after the decentralized token rose to a high new record high above $13, as reported.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.