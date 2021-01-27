Reddit teams up with the Ethereum Foundation to bring the value and independence to millions of redditors

Reddit just announced a partnership with the Ethereum Foundation.

This is Reddit's first-ever blockchain partnership with the intention to launch large-scale applications on Ethereum.

Reddit has recently introduced various community points that are being tested on several subreddits.

One of the biggest cryptocurrency subreddits called r/CryptoCurrency introduced 'Moon' tokens a few months ago, tested on the Rinkeby network. Users of the subreddit can obtain Moons by posting useful content and getting Karma. These tokens are tradeable and can be used for a variety of things on r/CryptoCurrency like own personalized badges and emotes.

Reddit partners with the Ethereum Foundation to bring the technology to millions of Redditors

According to an official announcement posted by Reddit, the platform is now partnered with the Ethereum Foundation to launch upcoming applications on Reddit that can scale. The platform is hiring blockchain developers right now.

We’re looking forward to working closely with the Ethereum Foundation, and contributing more to the broader Ethereum ecosystem -- and we hope to share some exciting announcements over the next few months.

Reddit had a scaling competition back in July 2020 named the Scaling Bake-Off, aimed at projects that could bring scaling solutions to Ethereum and Reddit to bring community points to the mainnet. It is unknown at this point if any of the proposed solutions will be used.