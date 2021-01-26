The market has turned back to green as all of the top 10 coins are again under bullish influence. The biggest gainer is Bitcoin (BTC), whose rate has rocketed by more than 7%.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Meanwhile, the market capitalization index has come back above the $1 trillion mark.
Cryptocurrency market capitalization
The relevant data for Ethereum today
-
Name: Ethereum.
-
Ticker: ETH.
-
Market Cap: $160,836,127,099.
-
Price: $1,405.94.
-
Volume (24h): $45,744,814,623.
-
Change (24h): 5.92%.
The data is relevant at press time.
ETH/USD: Can Ethereum keep rising after setting the all-time high?
Last Saturday, the Ethereum (ETH) price consolidated in the area of average prices. On Sunday night, buyers managed to form a bullish impulse, which restored the Ether price to the resistance area of $1,350. The bulls broke through this level tonight, renewing the all-time high at $1,476.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) has managed to gain a foothold in the high zone, which means that the bullish run may continue to the area of $1,530. If in the zone of the maximum, the volumes of sales begin to grow, then the price will return to the support of $1,250.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
On the bigger chart, Ethereum (ETH) might face a correction as the market share of Bitcoin (BTC) is about to rise in the short-term scenario. This will affect the growth of the altcoins market.
At the same time, the second most popular crypto can drop to the closest support at $1,364.
On the weekly time frame, Ethereum (ETH) has firmly fixed above the $1,400 mark; however, there is a high chance of seeing a restest of the mirror level at around $1,300 to gain more liquidity for further growth.
Ethereum is trading at $1,425 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin sits on the launchpad to $42,000, as crypto bull cycle pauses
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red apart from a few selected altcoins. Ethereum appears to have slowed down the breakout to $3,000 after hitting a new all-time high barrier.
Uniswap price soars to new all-time highs as UNI whales go into buying spree
Uniswap rallied to new all-time highs, surpassing $13. As discussed, the next target is at $15 and may soon be tested following the ongoing rebound after confirming support at $10.7. According to Santiment, an increase in whales adds force to the tailwind behind the crypto.
Even if Tether fails, its impact on Bitcoin price would be short-lived, suggests new report
Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin ever issued, has found itself at the center of discussion again, following an article published by Crypto Anonymous.
LTC trims early gains to retest 138.00, key support lines in focus
LTC/USD fades the day-start bounce off 136.15 while stepping back from 139.75, currently around 137.53, during early Tuesday. The altcoin took a U-turn from 100-bar SMA while portraying its weakness the previous day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.