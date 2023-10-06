Polygon price readies for a 20% climb as MATIC pulls back to correct June 2022 cycle

Share:

Polygon price has reached its highest since August, recording a 6% surge in a week.

MATIC could extend 20% to test the supply zone at $0.645, uptrend confirmation above $0.6757.

Invalidation of the bullish outlook will occur upon a 3-day candlestick close below $0.4894.

Polygon (MATIC) price is attempting a recovery rally for the second time this year, trying to recoup the ground lost during the June 2022 cycle. It comes at a time when altcoins are leading the crypto market crash, but there is hope, considering prices appear fired up by speculation that October has historically been a good month for trading.

Polygon looks to plough back from June 2022 cycle

Polygon (MATIC) price is up 6% in the last week and 5% in the fourteen days as it tries to nurture a recovery rally. It comes after a 40% slump, beginning mid-July. Technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) support this outlook.

For starters, the RSI is making its second attempt to test the 50 midline after a recent rejection. Historically the second go has always done it for Polygon price, facilitating a northbound move. Regarding the AO, it has sustained a steady flow of green bars to solidify the growing momentum.

Increased buying pressure above the current price could see Polygon price test the supply zone at $0.6450 to $0.7075. A break and close above its midline at $0.6757, which coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), would confirm the uptrend. In a highly bullish case, the gains could see MATIC reclaim above $0.8146, levels last seen on July 15, where the last downtrend commenced.

MATIC/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, a rejection from the supply zone, an area characterized by aggressive selling, could send Polygon price south toward the support floor at $0.4894. A decisive 3-day candlestick close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis. In the dire case, the slump could send MATIC to the mid-June 2023 depths around $0.3160.

As a side note, investors should be wary of trying to catch a ride on crypto solely on these moments of momentum.

