Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, XRP move around as market volatility resumes

- Bitcoin price has a chance at the $30,000 psychological level if it overcomes the $28,200 barrier.
- Ethereum price could extend the fall with a pending sell signal about to execute. Traders should watch for $1,585 level.
- Ripple price coils up and could breach the $0.5604 hurdle in the next lift-off.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing that volatility could be coming back to the market, with the same case going for Ethereum (ETH) price as the two giants recently recorded tight consolidation. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) price is trying to overcome a crucial hurdle, standing at a crossroads in a make-or-break moment for holders.
Bitcoin price needs to clear $28,200 first
Bitcoin (BTC) price is sitting on strong support downward, presented by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $27,331 and the confluence between the 50- and 200-day EMAs around the $26,988 level.
The odds still favor the upside, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 50 and the Awesome Oscillators (AO) histograms still green in the positive territory.
The level to beat at this point is the $28,200 hurdle, which has proven formidable since the August 17 crash. A break and close above it would give Bitcoin price a chance at contending with the previous range low at $28,708.
Reclaiming above levels last seen pre-Evergrande catastrophe and SpaceX rumors, would make $30,000 psychological level plausible, potentially even going as high as the $31,172 range high.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if Bitcoin price folds and closes below the critical support at $26,988, it could invalidate the bullish outlook, potentially dropping to the September 25 lows around the psychological $26,000, or in the dire case, extend the losses to the range low at $25,140. Such a move would constitute an 8% fall below current levels.
Ethereum price is not done with the downtrend
Ethereum (ETH) price could extend the ongoing slump and test the demand zone at the $1,600 psychological level. This view is reinforced by the RSI about to execute a sell signal by crossing below the signal line (yellow) band.
A break and close below the midline of this order block (ranging between $1,600 and $1,571) at $1,585 would confirm a downtrend, bringing the $1,552 range low in sight. The AO histogram bars are already turning red, suggesting bears are having their say.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
On the flip side, if Ethereum price can flip the 50-day EMA back to a support floor at $1,667, prospects for more gain would revitalized, confirmed by a decisive candlestick close above the 200-day EMA at $1,731. ETH could target the supply zone at $1,733 from here.
Ripple price readies for a steep climb
Ripple (XRP) price continues along an ascending trendline, invigorated by a positive development in the SEC vs. Ripple case. The RSI position above 50 spurs optimism and could make another move north soon as momentum grows.
The AO histogram bars support this stance, and Ripple price could shatter the $0.5604 level soon. A break and close above this level would set the tone for XRP to target the supply zone between the $0.6146 and $0.6432 range.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, profit booking could cut the rally short, sending Ripple price below the support offered by the ascending trendline at $0.5199, its confluence with the 200 EMA. A decisive candlestick close below the $0.5000 psychological level would invalidate the bullish outlook.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
